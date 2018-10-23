Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 10-3 on Bears, Mountaineers games

An important Big 12 battle headlines the Week 9 college football schedule on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET when the Baylor Bears visit the West Virginia Mountaineers. West Virginia hopes to bounce back from its first loss of the season, while rebuilding Baylor could get a signature win by pulling the upset. Both teams come off a bye week with significant goals in sight. West Virginia is still fighting for a potential Big 12 title-game berth, while Baylor is working toward becoming bowl-eligible. The Mountaineers are 13.5-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 66 in the latest West Virginia vs. Baylor odds. Before you make any West Virginia vs. Baylor picks, check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

He knows high-powered West Virginia (5-1) rolled through its first five games with an average margin of victory of 23 points. But two weeks ago, it ran into an Iowa State club that has developed a habit of playing spoiler to playoff-contending Big 12 opponents. The Cyclones dominated in the 30-14 victory. The Mountaineers were held to 152 total yards and went scoreless in the second half.

Even so, Heisman candidate Will Grier leads an offense that is averaging 37 points and 320.5 passing yards. The defense also has been stout, allowing just 20.5 points per contest. In last year's 38-36 win over the Bears, Grier threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions as the Mountaineers racked up 493 yards of total offense.

But that doesn't mean West Virginia is destined to cover against a Baylor team that is making strides in its second season under Matt Rhule.



The Bears (4-3) followed an impressive win over Kansas State with a hard-fought effort on the road against conference-leading Texas. They held the Longhorns scoreless in the second half while coming up just short on a rally from a 13-point deficit. Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

The Bears were in position to win despite 10 penalties and allowing Texas to rush for 170 yards. Quarterback Charlie Brewer had a solid game with 240 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

