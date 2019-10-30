Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 100-64 roll

The No. 12 Baylor Bears look to stay perfect atop the Big 12 standings when they meet the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday. The Bears (7-0), who are 4-0 in the conference and one-half game ahead of Oklahoma, are 4-0 at home this season, while the Mountaineers (3-4), who are eighth in the Big 12 at 1-3, are 1-2 on the road. Kickoff from McLane Stadium in Waco is set for 8 p.m. ET. West Virginia's lone conference victory this season was a 29-24 win at Kansas on Sept. 21. The Bears are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any West Virginia vs. Baylor picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The Bears' offense, averaging 38.9 points per game, has rolled up 30-plus points in all but two games and has scored 40-plus points in three games this year. In seven games against West Virginia, Baylor has been even more prolific, averaging 42.3 points per contest. Coach Matt Rhule has turned around the Bears' fortunes. After going 1-11 in his first year, Rhule is now 15-17 halfway through his third season.

Baylor's offense is fueled by junior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who has completed 66.3 percent of his passes, going 130-for-196 for 1,866 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brewer has thrown for at least 300 yards in four games this season, including the last two. Against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Brewer completed 13-of-17 passes for 312 yards and one touchdown.

But just because the Bears have yet to lose a game does not guarantee they will cover the Baylor vs. West Virginia spread on Thursday.

That's because the Mountaineers have had the Bears' number. West Virginia leads the all-time series 5-2, winning the last three meetings, including a 58-14 victory last season. The Mountaineers are averaging 44.4 points per game against Baylor. West Virginia has had five winning seasons in a row and six of seven as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

The Mountaineers' offense is led by junior quarterback Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma. Kendall has completed 141-of-222 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has thrown for three touchdowns twice, including against No. 11 Texas in Week 5 when he completed 31-of-46 passes for 367 yards.

