Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 100-64 roll

The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the No. 12 Baylor Bears in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Thursday. The Mountaineers (3-4), who won their last meeting at Baylor by two in 2017, have won five of seven meetings with the Bears (7-0) since joining the conference in 2012. Baylor, meanwhile, is looking to win its sixth conference game in a row and fifth this season. Thursday's kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Bears are favored by 18.5 in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57 after falling as low as 55.5.

The Bears have had plenty of success through the years, compiling a 603-575-44 (.511) all-time record, winning nine conference championships and qualifying for 24 bowl games. They're 13-11 in the postseason, including a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in last season's Texas Bowl. Baylor has already clinched its second straight winning season and has had a winning record eight of the past nine years.

Senior Denzel Mims has been a big-play wide receiver for the Bears and leads the team with 33 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns. He has 21 touchdowns in his four-year career. Against West Virginia, Mims has been productive, catching nine passes for 161 yards, including seven receptions as a sophomore.

But just because the Bears have yet to lose a game does not guarantee they will cover the Baylor vs. West Virginia spread on Thursday.

West Virginia is one of the nation's winningest teams through the years, going 755-499-45 all-time for the 14th-most wins in the nation and 27th-best winning percentage. The Mountaineers have won 15 conference crowns and have qualified for a bowl game 37 times, going 15-22 in those matchups. West Virginia has had 16 winning seasons over the past 17 years.

The Mountaineers are led by a pair of dynamic wide receivers in freshman Sam Jones and junior T.J. Simmons. Jones leads the team with 41 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns, while Simmons has caught 31 passes for 409 yards and four TDs, including 18 receptions for 284 yards and three scores over the past three weeks.

