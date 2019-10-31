Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top model on 100-64 roll

The No. 12 Baylor Bears will look to stay in control of the Big 12 Conference when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers in college football action on Thursday. The Mountaineers (3-4), who are 3-4 on the road since the beginning of last season, have just one win in the conference, while the Bears (7-0) are 8-2 at home since the start of 2018. The game kicks at 8 p.m. ET from Waco, and the Mountaineers are averaging almost 23 points per game, while allowing 33.4. The Bears are favored by 18.5 in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, up one from where the spread opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any West Virginia vs. Baylor picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on West Virginia vs. Baylor. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The Bears have had plenty of success through the years, compiling a 603-575-44 (.511) all-time record, winning nine conference championships and qualifying for 24 bowl games. They're 13-11 in the postseason, including a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in last season's Texas Bowl. Baylor has already clinched its second straight winning season and has had a winning record eight of the past nine years.

Senior Denzel Mims has been a big-play wide receiver for the Bears and leads the team with 33 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns. He has 21 touchdowns in his four-year career. Against West Virginia, Mims has been productive, catching nine passes for 161 yards, including seven receptions as a sophomore.

But just because the Bears have yet to lose a game does not guarantee they will cover the Baylor vs. West Virginia spread on Thursday.

That's because the Mountaineers have had the Bears' number. West Virginia leads the all-time series 5-2, winning the last three meetings, including a 58-14 victory last season. The Mountaineers are averaging 44.4 points per game against Baylor. West Virginia has had five winning seasons in a row and six of seven as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

The Mountaineers' offense is led by junior quarterback Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma. Kendall has completed 141-of-222 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has thrown for three touchdowns twice, including against No. 11 Texas in Week 5 when he completed 31-of-46 passes for 367 yards.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the West Virginia vs. Baylor spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.