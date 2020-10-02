The Baylor Bears will try to go to 2-0 this season when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V. After having their season opener postponed three different times because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bears finally began their season last week with a 47-14 victory over fellow Big 12 member Kansas. On Saturday, Baylor (1-0) will face a 1-1 West Virginia team that started the season with a 56-10 victory over Eastern Kentucky but lost to No. 15 Oklahoma State, 27-13, last week.

Kickoff between the Bears and Mountaineers is set for noon ET. Baylor is a three-point favorite in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any West Virginia vs. Baylor picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS Sports writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 5 of the 2020 college football season on a 48-26 streak on his best bets since the start of last year.

In addition, the college football guru has had a particularly keen eye for Baylor. In fact, Sallee is 6-0 all-time with his against-the-spread picks involving the Bears. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Sallee has studied West Virginia vs. Baylor from every angle and has revealed his picks over at SportsLine. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Baylor vs. West Virginia.

Baylor vs. West Virginia spread: Bears -3

Baylor vs. West Virginia over/under: 53.5 points

Baylor vs. West Virginia money line: Bears -145, Mountaineers +125

BAY: RB Trestan Ebner leads the country in all-purpose yards per game (272.0)

WVU: RB Leddie Brown ranks eighth in the country in rushing yards per game (113.5)

Why Baylor can cover

Charlie Brewer is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. Now a senior, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder from Austin has completed 64.0 percent of his passes and thrown for 7,884 yards in his career in Waco. The passing yardage is the third most among active players, behind only Texas' Sam Ehlinger and SMU's Shane Buechele.

In addition, the Bears have one of the best linebackers in the country in Terrel Bernard. The junior from La Porte, Texas, has 167 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 28 career games. The preseason All-American linebacker kicked off his season last week with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks against Kansas.

Why West Virginia can cover

Running back Leddie Brown is off to a fast start. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior from Philadelphia has rushed for 227 yards and scored three touchdowns this season. His 113.5 rushing yards per game ranks second in the Big 12 and eighth in the country.

In addition, the Mountaineers have had success against Baylor at home. In fact, West Virginia is 4-0 all-time against the Bears in Morgantown, which is considered one of the toughest road trips in college football. The average score in those four games has been 48-31.

How to make Baylor vs. West Virginia picks

Sallee is leaning over on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Baylor? And which critical x-factor has Sallee jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. West Virginia spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who's on a 6-0 run picking Bears games, and find out.