The Baylor Bears look for their first-ever win in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Thursday night when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a key Big 12 battle. Baylor (3-2, 1-1) is coming off a 36-25 defeat at the hands of No. 9 Oklahoma State on Oct. 1. The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2), meanwhile, dropped a 38-20 decision at Texas in their last game. Both teams are coming off a bye.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-4, including a 5-0 edge in games played in Morgantown. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 55. Before making any West Virginia vs. Baylor picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. West Virginia and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for West Virginia vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. West Virginia spread: Baylor -3.5

Baylor vs. West Virginia over-under: 55 points

Baylor vs. West Virginia money line: Baylor -170, West Virginia +143

BAY: The Bears are 20-4-2 against the spread in their last 26 games following an ATS loss

WVU: The Mountaineers are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

Baylor vs. West Virginia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Baylor can cover



Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen helps guide the Bears offense and has a 153.3 QB rating. Shapen has completed 97 of 140 passes for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been picked off just three times, while rushing for 34 yards and two scores. Shapen put up big numbers in the loss to Oklahoma State, completing 28 of 40 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns. He threw three TD passes a week earlier in a 31-24 victory at Iowa State.

His top target is senior tight end Ben Sims. Sims has at least four catches in all four games he has played in, including a season-high six grabs against Oklahoma State. For the season, Sims has a team-high 20 receptions for 139 yards (6.9 average) and two TDs. He has been a weapon for the Bears, especially the past two years, and has 67 career catches for 669 yards (10.0 average) and 11 TDs. In 2021, he caught a career-high 31 passes for 361 yards (11.6 average) and six TDs.

Why West Virginia can cover

Despite that, the Bears are not a lock to cover the Baylor vs. West Virginia spread. That's because the Mountaineers have had the Bears' number, including a 27-21 double-overtime win the last time the teams played at Morgantown in 2020. Junior quarterback J.T. Daniels leads the West Virginia offense, and has completed 115 of 181 passes for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions for a rating of 132. He has also rushed for one score.

Junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton is also a big reason for the Mountaineers' success. He has a team-high 35 receptions for 412 yards (11.8 average) and four touchdowns. His best game came in a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas on Sept. 10. In that game, Ford-Wheaton caught 11 passes for 152 yards (13.8 average) and two touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 loss at No. 17 Pittsburgh on Sept. 1.

How to make West Virginia vs. Baylor picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 54 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

So who will win Baylor vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.