Baylor was worried about its Big 12 membership as sexual assault scandal unfolded

A prominent source close to the ongoing Baylor sexual assault scandal was "worried" about the school's continued membership in the Big 12 as the incident unfolded.

The source made this assertion to CBS Sports as the NCAA and Big 12 are concluding ongoing investigations into the scandal that broke in 2016, spanning four years of sexual assault convictions and allegations surrounding the football team and athletic program.

The source, who did not wish to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the proceedings, told CBS Sports that the still-ongoing legal issues threaten to make the Baylor scandal the "biggest in higher education."

"I was worried about [Big 12] membership," the source said.

The Big 12 hasn't reached a conclusion but isn't expected to move beyond its current sanctions on Baylor. Last year, the Big 12 docked Baylor 25 percent of future revenue pending a verification review.

Former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw, who was sanctioned and placed on probation by Baylor before resigning from his post, said in a deposition last month that he left the school in 2016 because he was "disgusted … with the regents, the racism [and] the phony finding of act."

In that deposition, McCaw also said the athletic department, black football players and former coach Art Briles were made scapegoats by the regents as part of "an elaborate plan."

McCaw is now the athletic director at Liberty University.

The NCAA isn't expected to allege major violations as a result of its investigation.