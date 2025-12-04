When BYU walked off the field after a crushing 29-7 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, wide receiver Chase Roberts boldly claimed the Cougars would see the Red Raiders again. On Saturday, BYU gets its second chance in the Big 12 Championship Game.

In the College Football Playoff era, every power conference team to finish the regular season 11-1 has ranked in the top 10… except for No. 11 BYU. The program is projected as the first team outside of the playoff field in the most recent rankings, passed over by at least three two-loss teams.

With the blatant slight by the CFP Committee, the Cougars now have no choice but to win the Big 12 title game against a daunting and fourth-ranked Texas Tech squad. And to take advantage of their second opportunity, BYU needs to put the ball in the hands of standout freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

The Murrieta, California, native has become one of the breakout stars of 2025 after joining BYU over the summer. Bachmeier was thrust into a starting role after the unexpected departure of Jake Retzlaff, and has been electric. Bachmeier has thrown for 2,593 yards, rushed for 529 yards and recorded 25 total touchdowns. His 79.6 QBR is good for 12th, a spot above Alabama QB Ty Simpson.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick came up with a strong development plan for Bachmeier heading into the season, slowly adding more to his plate. For most of the season, that's involved leaning on a short and intermediate passing game to great success.

Only 12% of Bachmeier's targets have come from more than 20 yards downfield. A quarter of them were graded Big Time Throws by Pro Football Focus. Retzlaff, for example, was at more than 15% in 2024. Former first rounder Zach Wilson -- also coached by Roderick -- neared 17% of targets. Granted, Wilson had an otherworldly rating on those passes, but those plays are in the playbook.

Texas Tech is one of the great defenses in college football, maybe even the best. However, their greatest strengths come in the front seven. Edge rusher David Bailey, nose tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez are top All-America candidates. Between the speed and strength of the linebackers, the screen game has also been a no-go against the Red Raiders.

In the limited opportunities that Texas Tech has been gettable, the cracks have started with downfield shots. Their lone loss came against Arizona State star Sam Leavitt, an ugly 26-22 decision. Leavitt was constantly under pressure against the Red Raiders' front, but managed to buy time and create opportunities. The sophomore completed passes of 49, 45 and 33 yards, all of which led to points.

Bachmeier is still a young player and is still developing the NFL-level playmaking that makes Leavitt a star. But regardless, even taking those opportunities gives the BYU offense a chance to open up.

Wide receivers Parker Kingston and Chase Roberts are big-play machines. Tight end Carsen Ryan has similarly averaged over 13.5 yards per reception. Forcing Texas Tech's second level to play in coverage would also open running lanes for star running back LJ Martin, who was dealing with injuries in the first matchup.

And furthermore, the final score hid just how close the initial BYU-Texas Tech was to being much more competitive. Kingston, an All-America caliber returner, had a rare muffed punt. The defense was sensational, holding Texas Tech to 3.5 yards per carry and locking down in the red zone to force five field goals. Even Bachmeier tried to make things happen, buying time and delivering multiple passes that were dropped. But in the rematch, BYU has to put its faith in the hands of its star quarterback.

Granted, mistakes will happen. The freshman threw two interceptions in a come-from-behind victory against Arizona, including one to the deep outside level of the field. Rodriguez picked off Bachmeier in the loss earlier this season, which proved costly.

But in a win-or-go-home spot, BYU can't worry about the downsides. They need playmaking, and Bachmeier has the talent to deliver the Cougars a shot at the College Football Playoff.