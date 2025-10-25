No. 15 Missouri lost starting quarterback Beau Pribula to a left leg injury early in the third quarter of the game at No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

With the game tied 3-3, Pribula got bent up on a fourth-down rushing attempt near the goal line as the pile of bodies pushed back on top of him as the Vanderbilt defense stacked him up. Pribula stayed down on the field in pain as the rest of the two teams left the field. He was tended to by medical staff and quickly put into an air cast before being carted to the tunnel where the broadcast showed him being transferred to a wheelchair to be taken to the back.

Pribula's injury forces the Tigers to turn to true freshman Matt Zollers, who began the season as the third-string quarterback. However, after losing Sam Horn for the season to an injury in the opener, Zollers became the backup and now will have to take over for the Tigers in a hostile road environment as they seek a big win in their quest to reach the College Football Playoff. Both the Tigers and Commodores entered Saturday at 6-1 overall with 2-1 marks in SEC play.

Pribula, a Penn State transfer, was 9-of-14 for 68 yards passing and added 10 yards on four carries rushing prior to the injury in a defensive battle in Nashville. For the season, Pribula entered Saturday having completed 70% of his passes for 1,617 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 210 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for the Tigers.

Zollers, a four-star, top 100 recruit in the class of 2025, has gotten a few snaps this season prior to Saturday, completing all six of his attempts for 75 yards and a touchdown. In his first series, Zollers looked solid, completing 4-of-6 passes for 27 yards including a key completion on fourth and 4, but the drive stalled in the red zone and Missouri hit the upright on a short field goal to keep the game tied.

That performance from Zollers might raise the spirits some of the Missouri faithful, but seeing Pribula go down with what certainly appeared to be a significant injury puts a damper on the excitement of what has been a fantastic first half of the 2025 season.