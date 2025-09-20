No. 17 Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton was ruled out of his team's game against No. 16 Utah after suffering an apparent upper body injury in the third quarter. Morton took a concerning hit while trying to scramble on second-and-28 from Texas Tech's own 7-yard line and was quickly taken to the locker room after exiting the game.

Morton gained 10 yards on the scramble before he dove headfirst towards Utah linebacker Johnathan Hall. Hall went to the ground with Morton and, as he fell, his shoulder made contact with Morton's helmet.

Morton remained on the turf for a few moments before he was helped up by teammates. He immediately went to the sideline under his own power and was subsequently taken off of the field by team trainers.

Hall was initially flagged for targeting but a review took the penalty off the board.

Prior to exiting the game, Morton completed 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 142 yards and two interceptions -- 73 of those yards came on a short connection with running back J'Koby Williams, who weaved between Utah defenders for a big gain in the first quarter.

With Morton sidelined, Texas Tech will turn to redshirt freshman Will Hammond. Hammond entered the game briefly in the second quarter when Morton took another big hit. Hammond has thrown for 200 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.