No. 9 Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is out for the rest of his team's game against Kansas with an apparent lower leg injury. Morton is on Texas Tech's sideline in street clothes and backup Will Hammond handled the first snaps of the second half.

Morton initially exited the game early in the second quarter after he was sacked by Kansas edge rusher Leroy Harris III. Harris landed on Morton's lower leg as he brought Morton to the ground for a three-yard loss.

Prior to suffering the injury, Morton had Texas Tech's offense humming while completing seven of his 12 pass attempts for 91 yards and one touchdown as the Red Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 lead. The Red Raiders struggled the rest of the half with Morton on the bench, however, and Kansas cut the lead to 21-17 by halftime.

During Kansas' late second-half surge, Hammond threw an interception that led to a Kansas touchdown and has completed just six passes for 35 yards with an average of just 3.2 yards per attempt. He started the second half on a better note, running for a 20-yard touchdown to cap a 63-yard scoring drive.

Hammond has played well for Texas Tech in relief in the past. He entered for an injured Morton in Texas Tech's Sept. 20 win against Utah and threw for two touchdowns while rushing for 61 yards.

This is the third game Morton has left with an injury this season. In addition to the Utah game and Saturday's meeting with Kansas, Morton exited the season opener against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Morton has been plagued by injuries in previous seasons as well.

The Red Raiders entered Saturday night's game with a 5-0 and as the clear frontrunner in the Big 12.