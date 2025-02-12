UNLV offensive lineman Ben Christman was found dead in an off-campus apartment Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the school. Christman was 21-years-old.

"Our team's heart is broken to hear of Ben's passing," coach Dan Mullen said. "Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates. Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed."

UNLV's initial statement said that a member of its football team died in their off-campus residence.

Christman, originally from Akron, Ohio, played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Kentucky where he sat out 2023 due to a knee injury and played mostly on special teams as a junior in 2024.

According to his bio on Kentucky's website, Christman went by the nickname "Big Ben" and dreamed of being a coach or player personnel employee of a team after his playing days ended. His favorite family meal was shepherd's pie and used three words to describe himself: solid, kind, and determined. He is survived by his parents Brian and Karen as well as his siblings Thomas and Brooks.

Counseling services are being provided for the UNLV football program, athletic director Erick Harper said.