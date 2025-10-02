Ed Orgeron is feeling the itch to coach again. He hasn't been anywhere near the game since 2021 -- his final season at LSU -- while drawing $17 million in buyout money from the Tigers.

But a return to the field is calling after almost four years away.

"It all depends on what the best thing available is," Orgeron told WAFB's Jacques Doucet. "But I'm ready to coach again. I left a little bit of meat on the bone and I'm ready to go."

Though he's been on the outside looking in for a majority of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness era, Orgeron is still a marketable name. He took over at LSU in the immediate wake of Les Miles' departure and, in 2019, produced one of the greatest seasons in program history by leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a win in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Things may have unraveled quickly in his final two seasons, but LSU finished ranked in the AP Top 25 in each of the first three years of Orgeron's full-time tenure. He's also a high-level assistant with defensive coordinator stints at some of the top programs in the country on his résumé.

Orgeron's options are, obviously, limited at this point. He can afford to bide his time and wait for more openings to come available if he desires a head coaching appointment.

But there are a few enticing jobs already available that Orgeron can at least do his due diligence on over the next couple of months.

Orgeron's best available fits

The SEC connections are obvious. Not only did Orgeron coach at LSU, but he also led the Ole Miss Rebels from 2005-07. While that tenure was largely forgettable, Arkansas would be hard-pressed to find a coach that touts as much tailor-made SEC experience as Orgeron. Orgeron was also an assistant strength coach for the Razorbacks from 1986-87, giving him some direct (if distant) ties to the program. Orgeron fits the SEC like a glove, Arkansas could pay him more than most programs in the nation and he would have the resources he needs -- especially since athletic director Hunter Yuracheck is now prioritizing investment -- to build a respectable team.

The Big 12 always needs more characters. Whoever takes the Oklahoma State job will have some big shoes to fill. The Cowboys are replacing a program legend in Mike Gundy, who was relieved of his duties three games into the 2025 season. That brought a 20-plus year tenure to a screeching halt. Gundy leaves as the winningest coach in Oklahoma State history. Orgeron's no stranger to challenges. As outlined above, he did a fine job replacing LSU's Miles, who won a national title and two SEC championships with the Tigers.

On the surface, UCLA may seem like an odd fit. It's not hard to envision Orgeron being out of place on the West Coast. That's familiar territory for him, though. One of his first major coaching appointments was at USC, where he was the associate head coach, defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 1998-2004. He survived a coaching change and was named the 2004 Recruiter of the Year for his efforts under Trojans coach Pete Carroll. He made his return to Los Angeles in 2010 when he followed Lane Kiffin from Tennessee to USC. Orgeron served as USC's interim when Kiffin was fired five games into the 2013 season and salvaged the year with a 6-2 record, including a 6-1 mark in conference play.

Bonus round: A fun hypothetical

The Tulane job is not currently open, and it will not become open due to a coach firing. However, Jon Sumrall is one of the hottest coaching names on the market. It seems like a matter of time before a Power Four program comes calling for his services. He's been on hot boards before. Were that to happen, Orgeron should be the first man up at Tulane. He's a Louisiana native. He played football at LSU and Northwestern State. He's coached at McNeese State, Nicholls State and, of course, LSU. He'd bring the ties that a program like Tulane would need to maintain its success. Orgeron could also be motivated to re-establish himself at Tulane with an eye towards bigger vacancies in the future.