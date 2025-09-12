The third week of the 2025 college football season features the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs heading on the road to play against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown at 3:30 p.m. ET. With a top-15 matchup on the slate, fans will most certainly want to play along by using the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps. Georgia blew out Austin Peay last weekend, while the Volunteers dominated ETSU. Georgia is a 4-point favorite in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds for college football betting, with an over/under of 50 points in the latest college football odds.

No. 16 Texas A&M also travels to play No. 8 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 6.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds. Texas A&M defeated Utah State, 44-22, last week. Meanwhile, Notre Dame looks to bounce back after falling to Miami on Aug. 31. Another SEC showdown has the No. 3 LSU Tigers hosting the Florida Gators at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Gators were upset by South Florida last week, losing as 18.5-point favorites. Meanwhile, the Tigers cruised to a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech last week. LSU is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. LSU odds for college football betting, with an over/under of 47.5 points in the latest college football odds.

Here's a closer look at the sportsbook promos that are available for every Week 3 college football game, including how to claim each offer and where to bet college football.

Where to bet on Georgia vs. Tennessee, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, and Florida vs. LSU in Week 3



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. bet365 is offering new users either $300 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. DraftKings is giving new users $300 in bonus bets after new users bet at least $5 with their first wager, in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. At FanDuel, new users can claim $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and BetMGM bonus code offer bonus bets as well, but only if your first bets lose. The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS features a welcome offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Michigan, or Pennsylvania can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of at least $10. Meanwhile, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code allows new users the ability to get $100 in FanCash along with up to $100 back in FanCash each football game day through October 12, 2025, if their first football bet loses.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Georgia vs. Tennessee, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, and Florida vs. LSU on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Georgia vs. Tennessee betting preview, picks

Georgia (-4) at Tennessee

This rivalry is one of the longest ones in history, dating back to 1899, with Georgia owning a 29-23-2 edge over Tennessee. The Bulldogs have defeated the Volunteers in eight straight games. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has 417 passing yards and two passing touchdowns through two games. Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. both have 100-plus rushing yards as well. The Volunteers have won the first two games by at least 19 points, but the Bulldogs are the best team they've faced thus far. In 2024, Tennessee also went 3-5 against the spread in conference games. SportsLine's model is calling for Georgia to cover the spread on the road in 51% of simulations.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame betting preview, picks

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Over 50.5 total points

This is a matchup where both teams have the firepower to put up points. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is a dual-threat playmaker who has racked up 509 passing yards, 105 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns in 2025. Receiver Mario Craver is the No. 1 pass catcher, reeling in 236 receiving yards and three scores for the Aggies. This team scored 40-plus points in both games thus far. In Notre Dame's lone game this season, they put up 24 points. CJ Carr seemed to settle in as the game went on against Miami, throwing for 221 yards with two touchdowns. Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love are a great duo in the backfield for the Fighting Irish. The model is projecting 54 total points and has the over cashing in 54% of simulations.

Florida vs. LSU betting preview, picks

Florida vs. LSU (-7)

The Gators are coming off an upset loss to South Florida at home, where they were huge 18.5-point favorites. They now have to travel to Death Valley and square off against an LSU team that is on a five-game winning streak dating back to last season. Garrett Nussmeier has 469 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in 2025. Their defense has allowed 10 or fewer points in both outings this season as well. DJ Lagway is making his first start against LSU, and doing so on the road can be a tall task, especially for a sophomore. SportsLine's model is calling for LSU to cover the spread on the road in 57% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.