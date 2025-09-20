Week 4 of the 2025 college football season has the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-0) traveling to play the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) in some SEC action at 3:30 p.m. ET. With a top-25 matchup on the slate, fans will most certainly want to play along by using the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps. Auburn defeated South Alabama, 31-15, on Sept. 13. The Sooners went on the road and blew out Temple, 42-3, last week. Oklahoma is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Auburn vs. Oklahoma odds for college football betting, with an over/under of 46.5 points in the latest college football odds.

An in-state rivalry between the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) and the Florida Gators (1-2) begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds. Florida has dropped two straight games and lost 20-10 to LSU in Week 3. As for Miami, they cruised to a 49-12 win over South Florida last week.

Where to bet on Auburn vs. Oklahoma, and Florida vs. Miami in Week 4



Auburn vs. Oklahoma betting preview, picks

Auburn (+6.5) vs. Oklahoma

These teams haven't played much in history, but the Sooners are 2-0 in those outings. Last season, Oklahoma beat Auburn 27-21. Oklahoma's offense is led by quarterback John Mateer, who has 944 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Auburn has scored 30-plus points in all three games this season. Quarterback Jackson Arnold has 501 passing yards, 192 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns. SportsLine's model has Auburn covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Florida vs. Miami betting preview, picks

Florida (+7.5) vs. Miami

This rivalry goes all the way back to 1938. They have alternated wins and losses for the last five games, with Miami securing a 41-17 victory in 2024. The Hurricanes are coming off a commanding 49-12 win over South Florida, while the Gators lost by 10 points on the road to LSU. The biggest takeaway from the loss was the five interceptions that DJ Lagway threw. Despite the loss, Florida outgained the Tigers 287-220 and held the ball for 37 minutes. If the Gators can clean up the turnovers, they should be able to cover with no problem. The model says Florida will cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

Florida vs. Miami Over 50.5 total points

The Hurricanes' offense has improved as the season has gone on, increasing their total in each game. Miami quarterback Carson Beck has 812 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has added 272 rushing yards and four touchdowns with Miami. Florida's offense has hit a wall the last two weeks after putting up 55 points in the opener. They have moved the ball, but are committing too many turnovers and penalties. DJ Lagway still has 629 passing yards with five touchdowns this season. SportsLine's model is projecting 59 total points and has the over cashing in 65% of simulations.

