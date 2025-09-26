Week 5 of the 2025 college football season has multiple exciting contests on the slate. The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) host the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) in an SEC showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. With a top-20 matchup on the slate, fans will most certainly want to play along by using the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps. Georgia is coming off a bye after securing a 44-41 win over Tennessee in overtime. The Crimson Tide cruised to a 38-14 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 13. Georgia is a 3-point favorite in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds for college football betting, with an over/under of 53 points in the latest college football odds.

Over in the Big Ten, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds. Penn State torched Villanova 52-6 in its last outing. Meanwhile, Oregon defeated Oregon State 41-7 last week.

Here's a closer look at the Week 5 college football games.

Where to bet on Alabama vs. Georgia, and Oregon vs. Penn State in Week 5



Alabama vs. Georgia betting preview, picks

Alabama (+3) vs. Georgia

After losing the season opener to Florida State, the Crimson Tide has won two straight games. Junior quarterback Ty Simpson has tossed for 862 passing yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. Senior receiver Germie Bernard is leading the way with 15 catches for 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In addition, Alabama has won nine of the last 10 games versus the Bulldogs. SportsLine's model has the Crimson Tide covering the spread in 53% of simulations.

Oregon vs. Penn State betting preview, picks

Oregon (+3.5) vs. Penn State

This is a rematch of the Big Ten title game last season, which Oregon came away with a 45-37 victory. The Ducks are 2-1 ATS after a win this season. During the 2024 season, Penn State was 4-6 ATS in conference games and 5-8 ATS after a win. Oregon sophomore quarterback Dante Moore is completing 74% of his throws for 962 yards and 11 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, Moore threw for a season-high 305 yards and four passing touchdowns. The model says the Ducks will cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Oregon vs. Penn State Over 52.5 total points

These offenses have been very productive this season. Penn State is averaging 44 points per game, along with 437.3 total yards of offense. Senior quarterback Drew Allar completes 64% of throws for 626 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Senior running back Nicholas Singleton has 179 rushing yards and a team-high five rushing scores. Dakorien Moore and Malik Benson both have 200-plus receiving yards and at least two passing scores thus far in 2025 for the Ducks. SportsLine's model is projecting 54 total points and has the over cashing in 52% of simulations.

