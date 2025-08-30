Week 1 of the 2025 college football season delivers three matchups of preseason top-10 teams including the No. 9 LSU Tigers visiting the No. 4 Clemson Tigers in primetime on Saturday. With such a big matchup on the line, fans will most certainly want to play along by using the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps. LSU enters with a five-game losing streak in season openers, while Clemson fell in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals last season to Texas. Clemson is a 4-point favorite in the latest Clemson vs. LSU odds for college football betting, with an over/under set at 57.5 points in the latest college football odds. Almost every major sportsbook has profit boosts that can be used on this game.

Here's a closer look at the sportsbook promos that are available for LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1, including how to claim each offer and where to bet college football.

LSU vs. Clemson betting preview, picks

LSU (+4) at Clemson

The star power will be on display in Death Valley on Saturday night, especially with two of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy on display. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdown passes last season for LSU, while Cade Klubnik had 3,639 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes in 2024. LSU brings in the country's No. 1 transfer portal class while Clemson boasts 16 returning starters in 2025. The SportsLine model is calling for the road upset and projects that LSU will cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Over 57.5 total points

With both quarterbacks looking to cement themselves as Heisman Trophy frontrunners, plenty of points should be scored in this contest. Both teams averaged more than 30 points per game last season and the offenses might be stronger in 2025. In the last two seasons, LSU combined point totals are averaging more than 68 PPG when they face off against ranked teams as is the case on Saturday night. The model is projecting that the over hits in 58% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.