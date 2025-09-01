Week 1 of the 2025 college football season will conclude with a matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. This standalone matchup will finish off a five-day college football extravaganza to open the season, and there will be added attention as Bill Belichick makes his college football coaching debut. The Horned Frogs are favored by 3.5 points on the road in the latest North Carolina vs. TCU odds, while the over/under is down to 55.5 after opening at 58.5 when the college football odds originally dropped. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina vs. TCU betting preview, picks

North Carolina (+3.5) vs. TCU

Sonny Dykes followed up a 13-win season and a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2022 with a five-win in 2023, but rebounded for nine wins in 2024. However, TCU faces a much tougher schedule this season starting with UNC on the road and the Horned Frogs suffered some significant losses from a defense that had its ups and downs. Meanwhile, Belichick brought some needed life to the Tar Heels this offseason (although there were some distractions) and has used his NFL connections to pull in a solid portal haul, including starting quarterback Gio Lopez. The South Alabama transfer accounted for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns last season and North Carolina could come out of the gates quickly if that playmaking ability translates to the ACC. The model predicts that the Tar Heels cover in well over 50% of simulations.

Over 55.5 total points

Lopez and UNC running back Davion Gause, who backed up Omarion Hampton last season, could combine to present problems for a TCU defense that allowed 200 or more rushing yards on five occasions last year. Meanwhile, TCU welcomes back starting quarterback Josh Hoover after he threw for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. The Horned Frogs lost leading receiver Jack Bech to the NFL draft, but did manage to make two key additions at the position in the transfer portal. Jordan Dwyer caught 78 passes for 1,192 yards and 12 scores at Idaho last season while Joseph Manjack had 90 catches for 1,153 yards and 10 scores over three seasons at Houston and one at USC. The model predicts the over hits in 71% of simulations and projects 72 combined points on average.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.