The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a massive 2025 Week 1 college football game on Saturday, and fans will want to play along by using the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps. These teams are familiar out-of-conference rivals, last meeting in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season before Ohio State went on to win the national championship. The Buckeyes are 1-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Ohio State odds for college football betting, with an over/under set at 47.5 points in the latest college football odds.

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. bet365 is offering new users either $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. DraftKings is giving new users $300 in bonus bets after new users bet at least $5 with their first wager, in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. At FanDuel, new users can claim $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and BetMGM bonus code offer bonus bets as well, but only if your first bets lose. The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS features a welcome offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Michigan, or Pennsylvania can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of at least $10. Meanwhile, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code allows new users the ability to get up to $100 back in FanCash each football game day through October 12, 2025, if their first football bet loses.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Texas vs. Ohio State betting preview, picks

Texas (+1) at Ohio State

The Buckeyes and Longhorns have each won two games apiece over their last four meetings, with the Buckeyes winning the last meeting 28-14. Ryan Day's team will look quite a bit different this time around after 14 players left from last year's team and new coordinators joined the coaching staff. Meanwhile, Steve Sarkisian has a returning defensive corps and Heisman Trophy hopeful Arch Manning under center full time. While sportsbooks are favoring the Buckeyes at home, the SportsLine model projects the Longhorns will cover the spread in 50% of simulations.

Under 47.5 total points

Both history and current roster makeup suggest Saturday's rematch will hit the Under on total points. The Under has hit in three straight meetings between these teams going back to the 2006 season. It also hit for the Buckeyes in five of the last six games of last season when the team had a veteran presence on the field. Ohio State lost a school-record 14 players to the NFL Draft during the offseason and they could get off to a slow start offensively with a new OC and starting quarterback Julian Sayin being inconsistent his freshman year.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.