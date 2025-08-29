College football fans will be treated to several mouthwatering matchups as part of the Week 1 college football schedule. Saturday's slate kicks off with a potential championship preview when the No. 1 Texas Longhorns visit the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (+1.5) at noon ET. Other notable matchups on Saturday include No. 8 Alabama vs. Florida State (+13.5) at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson (-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Clemson is favored by four points at home, according to the latest Week 1 college football odds at bet365, but SportsLine's model is backing LSU to cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Under 47.5 points in Texas vs. Ohio State

Both of these teams featured dominant defenses in 2024, and they're expected to be full of playmakers again in 2025. Ohio State featured the top-ranked scoring defense last season, while Texas finished the year ranked third. Both teams will also be breaking in new starting quarterbacks, which could lead to sputtering offensive performances in an early-season showdown. The model has also taken into account that the Under has hit in three of the last four meetings between these powerhouses. SportsLine's model is projecting 45 combined points on Saturday, helping the Under hit in nearly 60% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Alabama (-13.5) vs. Florida State

The Crimson Tide enter the 2025 season full of confidence after naming Ty Simpson the starting quarterback ahead of their Week 1 matchup against FSU. Simpson will be throwing to one of the nation's best receivers in Ryan Williams, who hauled in 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in his freshman campaign. Meanwhile, Florida State continues its rebuild and will feature eight incoming transfers as starters on the offensive side of the ball. In addition, Alabama is 9-0 against the spread in its last nine games played in Week 1, while Florida State is 1-8 ATS in its past nine games played in August. SportsLine's model is backing Alabama to cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations, identifying the Crimson Tide as one of its Week 1 college football best bets.

LSU (+4) vs. Clemson

LSU brings back one of the nation's top-ranked quarterbacks in Garrett Nussmeier. The senior signal caller threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, and he'll look to put together another strong campaign for Brian Kelly's offense. Meanwhile, Dabo Swinney's squad has struggled against SEC opponents in recent years, posting a 1-6 against the spread record in its last seven games against an SEC opponent. SportsLine's model is projecting LSU goes on the road and covers the spread in 65% of simulations.

