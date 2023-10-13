There are 45 college football games on Saturday that the SportsLine Projection model has simulated 10,000 times. It looked through expected blowouts like the 41.5 points that UMass is getting against Penn State and tight contests like the tilt between Georgia State and Marshall (+1). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect college football parlay.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Saturday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

UNT TEMPLE -6 70 77% See Pick Here PSU UMASS -41.5 54.5 73% See Pick Here BUFF BGSU -4.5 43.5 69% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $702 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 39% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $272 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any Week 7 college football bets for Saturday, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic college football parlay.