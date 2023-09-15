There are 50 college football games during the Week 3 schedule that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with South Florida (+33 vs. Alabama) being the biggest of the Week 3 college football spreads, while the tilt between New Mexico and New Mexico State (-1.5) is the closest line in the Week 3 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect college football parlay that would return around 6-1. Here are the model's top three picks for the Week 3 college football schedule:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

LATECH UNT -4.5 69 76% See Pick Here PUR SYR 2.5 58 70% See Pick Here ORST SDGST -24.5 48.5 70% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $702 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 37% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $261 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks, be sure to visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic college football parlay that would return around 6-1.