Picking the best college football team in each state ahead of the 2026 season

Before the 2026 college football season gets underway and everyone gets caught up in national College Football Playoff implications every week, let's zoom in a little bit. After all, isn't the sport at its purest when regional pride is on the line?

That's why we're going to be picking the best Division I college football team in each state entering the 2026 season. Some programs -- congratulations to Wyoming and Hawaii -- were the default choices. But not all decisions were quite that easy.

Take Indiana, for example. In past years, the clear-cut choice would have been Notre Dame by a mile. However, the sudden emergence of the Hoosiers as a national powerhouse means the order of the state's football hierarchy is up for debate. The same can be said for The Lone Star State, which boasts Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech within its borders.

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So, let's have (and hopefully settle) a few more fun offseason debates before our Saturdays are filled with glorious college football action from noon until midnight. Here is the best college football team in each state ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Best college football team in each state

ALABAMA -- Alabama: Kalen DeBoer hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations set for him by Nick Saban, but there's no question that the Crimson Tide remains the standard in the Yellowhammer State. There's hope for Alex Golesh and Auburn, but Alabama is a tier or two above its bitter rival.

ALASKA -- N/A: There is no college football at any level in Alaska for a variety of reasons. Traveling to play teams in the contiguous 48 states would be extremely expensive, and the extreme cold would make it difficult to hold spring and fall camps, let alone a full football season.

ARIZONA -- Arizona: Frankly, this was a coin flip between Arizona and Arizona State. The Wildcats wind up on top for a couple of reasons. First, they have a much more settled quarterback situation. Noah Fifita is coming of a tremendous season, and while Cutter Boley may be the guy for the Sun Devils, he hasn't proven much at the college level. Secondly, Arizona took home the Territorial Cup last season, and that plays a factor when the gap is this slim.

ARKANSAS -- Arkansas: All due respect to Butch Jones and Arkansas State, but even in a two-win season last fall, the Razorbacks still managed to throttle the Red Wolves by a score of 56-14 in Little Rock. Now, Arkansas hopes it can pick up a few more wins under Ryan Silverfield in 2026.

CALIFORNIA -- USC: San Diego State and Fresno State each won nine games last year -- and UCLA proved to be frisky at times -- but USC is head and shoulders above its competition. In a critical season for Lincoln Riley, the Trojans have the ingredients to make a run at their first College Football Playoff berth.

COLORADO -- Colorado: The three FBS teams in Colorado combined for nine wins last season, and Air Force was the leader in the clubhouse at 4-8. Going into 2026, the Buffaloes get the nod for a couple of reasons. For starters, Deion Sanders isn't that far removed from a nine-win season, and the hire of Brennan Marion at offensive coordinator could prove to be an inspired move.

CONNECTICUT -- UConn: Congratulations to Yale on its co-championship in the Ivy League last season, but UConn quietly turned in a very strong season at the FBS level. The Huskies won nine games for the second consecutive season, but they have something to prove this fall. Jim Mora is now the coach at Colorado State, and offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis is now at TCU.

DELAWARE -- Delaware: The Blue Hens performed admirably in their first FBS season, going 7-6 and finishing seventh out of 12 teams in C-USA. Delaware has a good chance to build upon that with quarterback Nick Minicucci and receiver Sean Wilson back for another year.

FLORIDA -- Miami: Despite sitting in a state with a large assortment of programs, Miami was one of the easiest decisions this year. Coming off a national championship appearance last season, the Hurricanes are even better in some areas, and they're looking to finish the job this time around. Florida is retooling with Jon Sumrall entering Year 1, and Florida State fans seem to be awaiting the inevitable.

GEORGIA -- Georgia: Kirby Smart's program is once again a legitimate national championship contender. If the Bulldogs can squeeze a little more out of quarterback Gunner Stockton and a loaded tight end room, they might add more hardware to a trophy case that has filled up quickly since Smart took over in 2016.

HAWAII -- Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors are the default selection here, but they're coming off a nice nine-win season in which they finished sixth in the Mountain West Conference. Now, Hawaii will get the opportunity to conquer a league that no longer includes Boise State, San Diego State and Fresno State.

IDAHO -- Boise State: Coming off its seventh MWC championship, Boise State is moving to the new-look Pac-12 Conference. The Broncos return quarterback Maddux Madsen and star running back Dylan Riley as they look to reach nine wins for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

ILLINOIS -- Illinois: The Fighting Illini may lack any real competition, but they still earned this distinction. Over the last two seasons, Illinois has totaled 19 wins and is poised for another solid season in 2026. Regardless of what happens, the Illini aren't exactly in jeopardy of losing their crown to Northwestern.

INDIANA -- Indiana: This was the toughest call of all the states, with Indiana and Notre Dame both entering the season as national championship contenders. The Fighting Irish boast a Heisman Trophy favorite in C.J. Carr, but the Hoosiers just reloaded in the transfer portal and got two key edge-rushers back for a fifth season. I'd love to see these two settle it on the field, but for now, it's only fair that the defending champs hold a slight edge.

IOWA -- Iowa: Few programs have been as steady as Iowa under Kirk Ferentz. You can bank eight or nine wins per season with spike years hitting double digits. It should be more of the same in 2026, and it certainly helps that Iowa State just had its roster torn down to the studs in the wake of Matt Campbell's departure.

KANSAS -- Kansas State: The Wildcats were far from perfect last season, but they still managed to blow out the Jayhawks, and there's more excitement around the Kansas State program right now. Program legend Collin Klein has taken over the reins, and quarterback Avery Johnson is entering his fourth season.

KENTUCKY -- Louisville: In spite of a frustrating finish to the 2025 season, Louisville remains above Kentucky in the Bluegrass State. The Cardinals face higher expectations this year -- especially with transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz coming over from Ohio State. Perhaps Will Stein and Kenny Minchey can make this decision tougher next year.

LOUISIANA -- LSU: Entering Lane Kiffin's first season at LSU, there will be no honeymoon period. The Tigers got a haul in the transfer portal, and Kiffin will be expected to reach the College Football Playoff immediately. LSU has a star quarterback in Sam Leavitt, and the defense will also be a handful thanks to the retention of coordinator Blake Baker.

MAINE -- Maine: After three consecutive losing seasons, the Black Bears got back to neutral with a 6-6 record in 2025. Maine will try to continue its ascension in the CAA standings this fall.

MARYLAND -- Navy: Considering that Mike Locksley is contrasting and comparing his back-to-back 4-8 seasons at Maryland, I will go with Navy here. The Midshipmen rattled off 11 wins in 2025 -- and while they do have to replace quarterback Blake Horvath -- Brian Newberry has proven that his squad will always be a tough out in the American.

MASSACHUSETTS -- Harvard: I couldn't, in good conscience, choose one of the state's two FBS programs. Boston College and UMass combined for two wins last season, and the outlook isn't great for either team in 2026. At least Harvard won some football games last fall, going 9-2 and sharing the Ivy League title. However, losing quarterback Jaden Craig to TCU will be tough to overcome.

MICHIGAN -- Michigan: It's a new era in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines hope that Kyle Whittingham can provide a steady hand on the sideline. If Michigan is going to get back to competing for a national championship, quarterback Bryce Underwood must take a step forward in order to navigate a brutal schedule.

MINNESOTA -- Minnesota: The Golden Gophers have been a model of consistency since P.J. Fleck took over. Since 2018, Minnesota has reached bowl eligibility in every season except 2020. The question for the program this year is whether having a potential first-round talent at quarterback in Drake Lindsey will help the Golden Gophers hit a new level.

MISSISSIPPI -- Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin bolted from Oxford to Baton Rouge, and he took key players and coaches with him. That said, Ole Miss will still field a very dangerous team this fall, and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is the headliner. Combine him with running back Kewan Lacy, and the Rebels have elite playmakers in the backfield. Can Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State close the gap this year?

MISSOURI -- Missouri: The Tigers have averaged 9.7 wins per season over the last three years, and they've done a good job taking advantage of gifts from the scheduling gods. This year, things get a little tougher with Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma on the slate.

MONTANA -- Montana State: How could it possibly be anyone other than the reigning FCS champions? Last season, the Bobcats hammered in-state rival Montana in the national semifinals before taking down Illinois State in overtime to win it all.

NEBRASKA -- Nebraska: Matt Rhule is entering a critical fourth season with the Cornhuskers, and there has been a major change at the center of the offense. Quarterback Dylan Raiola left to back up Dante Moore at Oregon, and electric playmaker Anthony Colandrea transferred in from UNLV. Can offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen help Colandrea harness his dual-threat ability while also limiting mistakes?

NEVADA -- UNLV: The Rebels are off and running in the Dan Mullen era. In Mullen's first season at the helm, UNLV won 10 games and reached the MWC Championship. The aforementioned Anthony Colandrea is now in Lincoln, but Mullen replaced him with Auburn transfer and former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold.

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- Dartmouth: Not only did the Big Green finish third in the Ivy League last season, but they also defeated New Hampshire in the season opener. Now, coach Sammy McCorkle will try to get Dartmouth back atop the Ivy League standings.

NEW JERSEY -- Rutgers: The Rutgers offense showed real signs of life last season with NFL Draft pick Athan Kaliakmanis leading the way. The problem was that the defense really bottomed out, allowing 31.8 points per game. New defensive coordinator Travis Johansen will have to get that unit back on track if the Scarlet Knights are going to reach bowl eligibility.

NEW MEXICO -- New Mexico: Jason Eck did an outstanding job in his first season with the Lobos, and it's fair to wonder how much longer he will be in Albuquerque. The Wisconsin alumnus might get a phone call if things don't work out in Madison this fall.

NEW YORK -- Army: Last season's heartbreaking loss to Navy will sting, but the Black Knights still reach bowl eligibility before shredding UConn in the Fenway Bowl. It wasn't the greatest season in Army history, but Buffalo (5-7) and Syracuse (3-9) struggled. If Steve Angeli has fully recovered from his Achilles injury, the Orange could be in for a bounce-back campaign.

NORTH CAROLINA -- NC State: East Carolina certainly deserves a shoutout after posting nine wins and beating Pittsburgh in the Military Bowl last year, but the Pirates lost quarterback Katin Houser to Illinois, and the Wolfpack beat them in the season opener last year. Between quarterback C.J. Bailey returning for his third year as a starter and a very favorable schedule, NC State has tangible reasons for optimism.

NORTH DAKOTA -- North Dakota State: The good news for other FCS championship hopefuls is that the Bison will be making their FBS debut as part of the new-look Mountain West Conference this fall. Since 2011, NDSU has captured 10 FCS national titles, but expectations will be different now.

OHIO -- Ohio State: This one was obvious as the Buckeyes remain serious national championship contenders under Ryan Day. In fact, they may be the favorite to win it all in 2026. Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin is back to throw to fellow Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiah Smith behind what should be an elite offensive line. On defense, Matt Patricia has been paid handsomely to keep working his magic.

OKLAHOMA -- Oklahoma: Brent Venables and the Sooners broke through for a College Football Playoff berth in 2025, and they hope to take it a step further in 2026. John Mateer returns -- as jacked as ever -- to command the offense after taking the offseason to heal and tweak his mechanics. Over in Stillwater, the Cowboys hope to be the Big 12's version of Indiana, with Eric Morris bringing a host of former North Texas stars to Oklahoma State.

OREGON -- Oregon: The Ducks have become a machine, both on the field and the recruiting trail, under Dan Lanning. Somehow, Oregon convinced Dante Moore to come back despite being projected as a top-five draft pick, although the New York Jets may have to take some credit there. It's tough to find any weaknesses on an Oregon team with very real championship aspirations.

PENNSYLVANIA -- Penn State: This is a transition year for the Cyclones Nittany Lions as Matt Campbell takes over and brings half of Iowa State's roster with him in the process. Rocco Becht will certainly provide more experience and stability at quarterback, and Penn State has one of the more favorable schedules in the Big Ten. Down the road in Pittsburgh, Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers hope to take advantage of a wide-open ACC.

RHODE ISLAND -- Rhode Island: Don't look now, but the Rams have quietly become a major player at the FCS level. Rhode Island has won 22 games over the last two seasons, but it's still looking to advance past the second round of the playoffs. Is a breakthrough on the way in 2026?

SOUTH CAROLINA -- Clemson: It's tough to trust either Power Four coach or program at the moment. South Carolina has some exciting talent, including quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but Shane Beamer is on the hot seat following a four-win campaign. Similarly, the heat is on Dabo Swinney after his worst season since 2010, and he's been painfully slow to adapt to modern college football. The Tigers won the rivalry game last year, and Swinney has a history of winning, so they get the nod for now.

SOUTH DAKOTA -- South Dakota: With SDSU dipping in the wake of Jimmy Rogers' departure, South Dakota took advantage. The Coyotes went 6-2 in conference play and finished second in the MVC. They also reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs before falling to Montana.

TENNESSEE -- Tennessee: Vanderbilt just hammered Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, but if we're projecting forward to 2026, the Vols have an edge. The Commodores lost several key pieces from last year's team -- most notably Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia -- but bring in five-star freshman Jared Curtis. In Knoxville, the Volunteers also have a highly-touted five-star freshman quarterback in Faizon Brandon. Assuming both players start at some point this fall, Tennessee will have a better supporting cast around its young phenom.

TEXAS -- Texas: There were three good options from which to choose, but Texas takes the top spot in The Lone Star State. Some of that has to do with Arch Manning being a better quarterback than Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) and Will Hammond (Texas Tech), but Texas just has the most complete roster. The Horns have electric playmakers and a stout line on offense, and their defense is anchored by a ferocious front seven. The Aggies will get the chance to prove me wrong and get some revenge on Nov. 27.

UTAH -- BYU: In the offseason, BYU dropped a bag of cookie money to keep Kalani Sitake from taking the Penn State job, and for good reason. Sitake has won 23 games over the last two seasons and owns a three-game winning streak over Utah. The Cougars should be Big 12 title contenders this fall, and the Utes are in a state of flux with Morgan Scalley taking over after 22 seasons with Kyle Whittingham at the helm.

VERMONT -- N/A: The University of Vermont is a D-I school in a handful of sports, including basketball and ice hockey. However, the Catamounts don't offer football. Three schools -- Middlebury, Castleton and Norwich -- play football at the D-III level.

VIRGINIA -- Virginia: The Cavaliers made an enormous leap last season, vaulting up to 11 wins and reaching the ACC Championship Game. The question now is whether they can sustain that level of play behind what should be an exciting run-based offense this fall. Of course, Virginia has major competition. James Madison was decimated by coaching and player turnover following a College Football Playoff berth, but it remains one of the best programs in the Group of Six, and James Franklin is entering Year 1 at Virginia Tech.

WASHINGTON -- Washington: There's no doubt about the top dog in Washington, but exactly how high can the Huskies climb this fall? Washington held onto quarterback Demond Williams Jr. despite a transfer scare, and that offense returns seven starters as a unit. To take the next step, Williams and the Huskies must elevate their game against the toughest teams in the Big Ten.

WEST VIRGINIA -- West Virginia: Rich Rodriguez is entering his second season in his second stint at West Virginia, and he did some major roster renovating in the offseason. Between incoming freshmen and transfers, at least two-thirds of the Mountaineers' roster will be new in 2026. Rodriguez will have to make sure all those new pieces mesh so his team can go bowling.

WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin: There's no in-state competition for Wisconsin, but the pressure is on nationally. This is a do-or-die season for Luke Fickell, who entered Madison with high expectations and hasn't come close to meeting them. The good news for the Badgers is that they get a very friendly schedule that will lend itself to a bounce-back campaign.

WYOMING -- Wyoming: It's a good thing the Cowboys are alone in their state because the Jay Sawvel era isn't off to a good start. Wyoming is 7-17 over the last two seasons, and home-field advantage in Laramie has been nonexistent.