mich-team-of-the-year-lg.png
Graphic by Mike Meredith

Consistency is the name of the game each year in CBS Sports' Best in College Sports rankings, and no team was more dependable across the board across the last athletic season than the Michigan Wolverines. With 588.50 points, the Wolverines soared past Notre Dame to take home the crown for 2021-22, earning the Best in College Sports award for the second time in the last three seasons it has been awarded. UM is the first two-time winner in the award's eight-season existence.

The Fighting Irish finished second with 512.50 points, while Ohio State was third with 506.75 points. Michigan's dominance can be contextualized as such: Its 76-point margin over second-place Notre Dame was greater than ND's margin over fifth-place Arkansas.

Michigan had quite the year athletically. The football team bounced back under coach Jim Harbaugh to finish 12-2 and earn a trip to the College Football Playoff, completing its best season since 2011. Men's basketball (19-15) reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, while women's basketball (25-7) reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Wrestling (12-1) finished as the NCAA runner-up, and men's gymnastics (24-3) finished third nationally.

Even though only two "wild card" sports are counted in our award formula, Michigan also excelled in numerous high-profile sports: men's ice hockey reached the Frozen Four, women's gymnastics finished seventh nationally, women's lacrosse made the NCAA Tournament and both baseball and softball reached their respective NCAA Regionals.   

Georgia, which won the CFP National Championship in football, finished ninth overall after receiving no points in men's basketball. 

The National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA) has ranked athletic programs for years by weighing every sport equally. (For example: National titles in football and water polo are worth the same number of points.) In 2013, CBS Sports began presenting its Best in College Sports award utilizing a weighted formula that recognizes sports with more broad interest. Every FBS program is rated in three sports -- football, men's basketball and women's basketball -- along with two "wild cards" among the school's most successful spectator sports: baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse, hockey and wrestling.

The weighted formula puts 2.5 times as much emphasis on football and 2.0 times as much on men's basketball compared to the rest of the sports. Teams that do not finish in the final AP Top 25 in football but play in a bowl are awarded 62.5 points (25 x 2.5). (Teams that either opted out of bowl games or saw postseason contests canceled received 62.5 points in football.) Those that make the men's NIT are given 20 points (10 x 2), while WNIT teams receive 10 points. For all titles settled via bracket, such as the NCAA Tournament, point totals are based on number of participants. All champions in the other sports receive 100 points for a national championship. 

2021-22 Best in College Sports

School Total FB MBB WBB WC I WC II
Michigan
1st -- 588.50212 128 739085
Notre Dame
2nd -- 512.50187.5100648378
Ohio St.
3rd -- 506.75183.75100 5010073
North Carolina
4th -- 470.5062.51806410064
Arkansas
5th -- 440.50132.5146257364
Oklahoma
6th -- 438.75168.752050100100
Baylor
7th -- 401.50187.5 100 50640
Alabama
8th -- 396.25225500 71.2550
Georgia
9th -- 395.502500 50 5045.5
Iowa
10th -- 373.25127.550 50 8560.75
Michigan St.
11th -- 371.25172.5100066.7532
Miami (Fla.)
12th -- 356.0062.515650 5037.5
Tennessee
13th -- 354.5062.5100646464
Utah
14th -- 346.25161.250508550
Kentucky
15th -- 345.75140502566.7564
Ole Miss
16th -- 340.0016502510050
BYU
T17th -- 336.50137.520 25 9064
Iowa St.
T17th -- 336.5062.5128645725
Texas
19th -- 336.000100739073
UCLA
20th -- 331.2562.51281066.7564
Wisconsin
21st -- 326.5 62.50 100010064
NC State
22nd -- 325.501350 7367.550
Okla. St.
23rd -- 323.80180008360.8
Auburn
24th -- 320.5062.510008078
Clemson
25th -- 317.75153.7500100 64
Kansas
26th -- 314.000200 50640
Pittsburgh
T27th -- 313.50 157.500 8373
Purdue
T27th -- 313.5062.512807350
Maryland
29th -- 309.5062.506410083
Arizona
30th -- 306.000128507850
Duke
31st -- 303.0001660 7364
Houston
32nd -- 298.50142.51560 00
Louisville
33rd -- 292.5062.50 838364
Wake Forest
34th -- 284.00150 2006460
LSU
35th -- 280.0062.5506453.550
Florida
36th -- 275.5062.520259078
Virginia Tech
37th -- 272.0062.5502570.564
Texas Tech
38th -- 265.5062.512805025
Rutgers
39th -- 263.5062.53508383
South Carolina
40th -- 260.562.50 100 7325
Stanford
41st -- 256.00008310073
Oregon
42nd -- 237.5013020 2537.525
Hawaii
T42nd -- 237.5062.5 0 2510050
Louisiana
44th -- 233.75146.250 05037.5
Connecticut
45th -- 229.00050906425
Illinois
46th -- 228.00 0 10006464
UCF
T47th -- 226.5062.5 0 506450
Penn St.
T47th -- 226.50 62.5 0 506450
San Diego St.
49th -- 222.50122.550 0500
Minnesota
50th -- 219.7562.50 0 8374.25
Virginia
51st -- 216.5062.52007064
Texas A&M
52nd -- 215.5062.520 08350
TCU
53rd -- 214.000100 0 6450
Memphis
54th-- 212.50 62.50 100 0 500
Oregon St.
55th -- 210.0062.50 107364.5
Washington St.
56th -- 207.5062.520 255050
Arizona St.
57th -- 206.5062.50 0 8064
Missouri
58th -- 205.75 62.50 0 0 74.2569
Cincinnati
59th -- 200.002000 000
Utah St.
60th -- 198.5012520 0 53.50
Nebraska
61st -- 195.0000 259080
Indiana
62nd -- 194.00 0 50646416
West Virginia
63rd -- 177.5062.5 0 0 7342
Miss. State
64th -- 171.5062.52006425
Florida St.
65th -- 165.00001510050
Georgia St.
T66th -- 162.5062.550 0 500
Boston College
T66th -- 162.5062.5 0 10 900
Air Force
T68th -- 159.50 62.50 105037
W. Michigan
T68th -- 159.5062.5 0 06037
Wyoming
70th -- 158.5062.53510 510
Northwestern
71st -- 156.500 0 0 8373.5
Washington
72nd -- 154.00 0 0 0 9064
Georgia Tech
73rd -- 148.0000 257350
N. Illinois
74th -- 147.0062.5 0 0 5034.5
North Texas
75th -- 142.5062.520 10500
Kansas St.
T76th -- 137.5062.50 50250
Boise St.
T76th -- 137.5062.550 0 250
Tulsa
78th -- 136.5062.5010 64 0
C. Michigan
79th -- 134.5062.5 0 0 37.534.5
SMU
80th -- 132.5062.520 0500
Army
81st -- 129.5062.50 0 34.532.5
East Carolina
82nd -- 126.5062.50 0640
New Mexico St.
T83rd -- 125.000100 0 250
Liberty
T83rd -- 125.0062.50 0 37.525
USC
T83rd -- 125.000 50 0 5025
UAB
T86th -- 112.5062.550 00 0
Ball St.
T86th --112.50 62.50 0 500
C. Carolina
T86th -- 112.5062.5 0 0 500
Marshall
T86th -- 112.50 62.5 0 0 500
W. Kentucky
T86th -- 112.50 62.5 0 0 50 0
App. St.
91st -- 108.5062.5 0 0 460
Miami (Ohio)
92nd -- 100.00 62.50 0 37.50
California
93rd -- 99.250 0 0 66.7532.5
Old Dominion
94th -- 97.50 62.50 10 25 0
Syracuse
95th -- 95.00 0 0 0 70 25
South Florida
96th -- 87.50 0 0 2537.525
Fresno St.
97th -- 84.0062.5 0 021.5 0
Toledo
98th -- 82.5062.520 000
Kent St.
99th -- 78.562.50 0 160
Akron
T100th -- 75.000500 25 0
Massachusetts
T100th -- 75.00 00 252525
Bowling Green
T100th -- 75.000 0 0 5025
Texas St.
T100th -- 70.000 20 0 50 0
Vanderbilt
T100th -- 70.00020 0 50 0
So. Miss
105th -- 64.00 0 0 0 64 0
E. Michigan
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
Nevada
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
UTSA
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
UTEP
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
Middle Tenn.
T106th -- 62.50 62.5 0 000
Colorado St.
111th -- 60.00 0 50 10 00
Navy
112th -- 57.00 0 0 0 32.524.5
Charlotte
T113th -- 50.00 0 02525 0
FIU
T113th -- 50.00 0 0 0 50 0
Rice
T113th -- 50.00 0 0 0 500
South Alabama
T113th -- 50.00 0 0 0 2525
Colorado
117th -- 45.00 0 20 250 0
Ga. Southern
T118th -- 37.50 0 0 0 37.5 0
Louisiana Tech
T118th -- 37.50 0 0 0 37.5 0
San Jose St.
120th -- 37.00 0 0 0 37 0
New Mexico
121st -- 35.00 0 0 10 25 0
Buffalo
T122nd -- 25.00 0 0 250 0
UNLV
T122nd- 25.00 0 0200 0
Arkansas St.
T124th-- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
FAU
T124th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
UL-Monroe
T124th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio
T124th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
Temple
T124th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
Troy
T124th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
Tulane
T124th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0

CBS Sports' Best in College Sports winners

  • 2021-22: Michigan
  • 2020-21: Alabama
  • 2019-20: Not awarded (COVID-19)
  • 2018-19: Michigan
  • 2017-18: Ohio State
  • 2016-17: Florida State
  • 2015-16: Oklahoma
  • 2014-15: Stanford
  • 2013-14: Louisville