The spring transfer portal window officially closed on April 25, which just means that no new undergraduate prospects can enter the portal between now and December when the 2026 cycle starts firing.

That being said, a few names can still trickle in throughout the coming days as schools process paperwork. Prospects already in the portal can also take their time making a decision, as the next recruiting dead period does not start until May 25. That gives plenty of time to take visits and consider each individual situation as programs exit spring practice.

Most major transfer prospects -- even those that entered in the spring -- have already decided on their new schools, like former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred to UCLA in April after his public contract negotiations with the Vols fell apart.

But there's still a few notable free agents left on the market. Here's a look at the top-10 transfers, per 247Sports' rankings, that are actively searching for a new home.

1. Emmanuel Karnley, CB

Previous school: Miami | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 94 OVR, No. 13 CB

Karnley initially transferred to Miami in December but elected to re-enter the portal after going through spring practice with the Hurricanes, so he never officially suited up. The 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore spent the first two years of his career at Arizona, where he appeared in 10 games in 2024 and logged 16 total tackles and five pass deflections. His size and eligibility at a premium position mean that he should be fairly coveted.

2. TJ Ferguson, OL

Previous school: Florida State | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 145 OVR, No. 14 IOL

Ferguson, a former Alabama transfer, spent one season at Florida State before departing Tallahassee. He started seven games at left guard for the Seminoles in 2024 and appeared in 11 contests on offense and special teams. Ferguson, a former top-100 prospect out of high school, already visited Mississippi State and Syracuse.

3. Hykeem Williams, WR

Previous school: Florida State | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 157 OVR, No. 29 WR

Williams initially signed with Florida State in 2023 as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 24 prospect nationally in his class, but he never quite broke through in his first two years of college football. He did appear in eight games as a true freshman and managed eight starts in 2024, but he caught just 21 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in that span.

Previous school: Houston | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 179 OVR, No. 6 S

Haulcy is one of the most experienced and productive options still left in the portal. He was a member of the 2024 All-Big 12 first team after tying for the conference lead with five interceptions and finishing second in the Big 12 with 13 passes defended. He also tallied 74 total tackles and had 172 stops over his two seasons of college football.

5. Kam Pringle, OL

Previous school: South Carolina | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 215 OVR, No. 25 OT

Pringle was one of the highlights of a solid recruiting haul for South Carolina in 2024, as he ranked as the No. 199 prospect nationally and No. 17 offensive tackle. He was also the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina. He appeared in just one game as a reserve tackle last season, but at 6-foot-8, there's plenty of untapped upside for interested programs.

6. Mark Hamper, WR

Previous school: Wisconsin | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 216 OVR, No. 40 WR

Hamper enrolled at Wisconsin in December before re-entering the transfer portal in April. The former three-star athlete out of Oregon spent 2023-24 at Idaho, where he emerged as one of the Vandals' top offensive options last season. He caught 49 passes for 961 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a blistering 19.6 yards per reception.

7. Johntay Cook II, WR

Previous school: Washington | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 240 OVR, No. 43 WR

Cook, a former Texas signee, had a cup of coffee at Washington after signing with the Huskies in December and departing a few weeks later in January. Though he touts a blue-chip pedigree (he was the No. 38 prospect nationally in 2023), Cook didn't see the field much for the Longhorns through his first two seasons and has 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns thus far. There's some buzz that has Cook ending up at Syracuse, though he told HawgSports he had a great visit to Arkansas over the weekend and is intrigued by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

"He knows how to get his guys the ball," Cook said. "He has been doing it for a long time."

8. Amare Campbell, LB

Previous school: North Carolina | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 249 OVR, No. 8 LB

Campbell initially entered the portal in December but elected to return, albeit briefly, when the Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick. Now he's back as the top linebacker on the market. He was second among North Carolina defenders with 76 total tackles and 6.5 sacks and led the Tar Heels with 10.5 tackles for loss last season.

Previous school: Maryland | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 252 OVR, No. 30 OT

Roye, who's entering his fourth season of college football, started seven games last season at the all-important left tackle spot. He's got the ideal frame of a franchise bookend at 6-foot-6 and 294 pounds.

10. Carson Lee, OL

Previous school: Mississippi State | 247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 286 OVR, No. 31 IOL

Lee arrived at Mississippi State in January and entered his name back into the portal in April on the last day of the spring window. He initially signed with Colorado in 2020, transferred to Eastern Michigan in 2022 and did not see the first meaningful playing time of his career until 2023, when he started six games.