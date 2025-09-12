Week 3 of the college football season has arrived, with matchups throughout the day. Later on in the evening, the Duke Blue Devils travel to play against the Tulane Green Wave at 8 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils were blown out 45-19 by No. 9 Illinois in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Green Wave beat South Alabama 33-31 last week. Tulane is a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota and California are another battle on the schedule, as they play at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Gophers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds at FanDuel. Minnesota cruised to a 66-0 victory over Northwestern State last week. California also defeated Texas Southern 35-3 in Week 2.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have the Texas State Bobcats coming into town for a tilt at 10:30 p.m. ET. On Sept. 6, Texas State came away with a 43-36 victory. The Sun Devils, however, lost 24-20 to Mississippi State on the road last Saturday. Arizona State is a 15.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

College football best bets for Saturday, Sept. 13 (odds subject to change):

Duke vs. Tulane (-1.5) -110

Minnesota vs. California (+2.5) -102

Texas State vs. Arizona State Over 59.5 total points (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +638 (risk $100 to win $638).

Duke vs. Tulane (-1.5) (-110, FanDuel)

The Blue Devils head into this game looking to bounce back from a 26-point loss last week. Tulane won't be an easy opponent, as they have won both games this season. In 2024, the Green Wave went 7-2 ATS after a win and 4-2 ATS as the home team. Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff is making plays as a passer and rusher, logging 277 passing yards, a team-high 177 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. Duke is fresh off a game where they committed five turnovers and allowed 423 total yards. SportsLine's model is projecting Tulane to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Minnesota vs. California (+2.5) (-102, FanDuel)

Both teams head into this game with a 2-0 record, but the Golden Bears have the home-field advantage. In their home opener against Texas Southern, California had 467 total yards of offense. Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is off to a solid start, notching 501 passing yards and three passing scores thus far. This is the first contest since 2009 between these teams, with California owning a 4-2 edge all-time. Despite being an underdog, look for this one to stay close. The model predicts that the Golden Bears will cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

Texas State vs. Arizona State Over 59.5 total points (-105, FanDuel)

Texas State is averaging 47.5 points per game through two weeks after scoring 43-plus points in consecutive games. Quarterback Brad Jackson has 500 passing yards, 82 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns. Lincoln Pare is dominating on the ground, recording 238 rushing yards with 7.2 yards per carry for the Bobcats. The Sun Devils have some playmakers on the other side. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has 3,224 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns in his career with the Sun Devils. SportsLine's model projects these teams to combine for 65 total points, with the Over cashing in 58% of simulations.