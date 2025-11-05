The Week 11 college football schedule will include a couple of ranked matchups, including the biggest game of the season so far in the Big 12. No. 8 Texas Tech will host No. 7 BYU for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday with first place in the conference on the line. The latest Week 11 college football odds list the Red Raiders as 10.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 52.5 points. Meanwhile, No. 3 Texas A&M is favored by seven points on the road over No. 22 Missouri in a massive SEC matchup that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. There are also dozens of other college football betting options on Saturday.

Other notable Week 11 college football betting lines include No. 4 Alabama favored by 10.5 at home against LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET, and UCLA favored by 2.5 at home over Nebraska at 9:30 p.m. ET. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 11 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Betting on Week 11 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Over 52.5 points in Texas Tech vs. BYU (-110)

Both of these teams are top 20 in the nation in both scoring and scoring defense, so setting this line probably felt like a tough call. BYU earned a 27-14 win when these two teams went head-to-head in Provo in 2023, but fortunes have changed for both programs significantly in the two seasons since. Texas Tech has given up 20 or more in two of its last three Big 12 games, and BYU has given up at least that many in all five of its conference games. The model predicts 61 points on average, helping the Over hits in 64% of simulations.

Missouri + 7.5 vs. Texas A&M (-118)

"Matt Zollers is a four-star prospect ranked 72nd nationally and 8th among quarterbacks in the 2025 class. In an emergency backup role against Vanderbilt, he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and 1 touchdown against a top-10 defense. Missouri relies heavily on Ahmad Hardy's rushing attack, averaging 244.9 yards per game, with Hardy providing over 50% of their offense," SportsLine handicapper Jeff Hochman (7-3 on his last 10 college football picks) said. "Zollers should focus on 15-20 short/intermediate passes rather than 30+. The Aggies defeated Missouri 41-10 last season and should be motivated at a sold-out Faurot Field. Both teams are coming off extended rest. The bye is not ideal for undefeated teams in November as the pressure mounts. SEC home teams are 51-33 against the spread this season."

Nebraska money line vs. UCLA (+126)

After firing Deshaun Foster three games into the season and getting off to a 0-4 start overall, UCLA ripped off three wins in a row over Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. However, the Bruins were brought back to earth by a 56-6 loss to Indiana last week, and now they'll draw a Nebraska squad that sits at 6-3 with two of its losses coming against ranked squads in single-possession games. Matt Rhule signed an extension last week to quell rumors that he'd leave for the Penn State job, and with sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola playing solid football, the Cornhuskers have an outside shot at their first 10-win season since 2012. The model predicts that Nebraska wins in 56% of simulations.

