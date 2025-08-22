College football fans can use the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to access either $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or get up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. The Week 0 college football schedule kicks off the 2025 campaign with five games, including a matchup between Stanford and Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Rainbow Warriors are 2.5-point favorites against the Cardinal, according to the latest Week 0 college football odds at bet365, but SportsLine's model is backing Stanford to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations.

The model is also backing Iowa State (+3) to cover against Kansas State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, while the Under (61.5) hits in almost 70% of simulations in a Conference USA contest between Sam Houston and Western Kentucky.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024.

Best Week 0 college football picks:

Iowa State (+3) vs. Kansas State

Under 61.5 points in Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky



Stanford (+2.5) vs. Hawaii

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 0 college football parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to win $611).

Iowa State +3 vs. Kansas State

Iowa State has dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings against the Wildcats. The Cyclones are 4-0-1 against the spread during that stretch and are 5-1 ATS in their past six games as an underdog. Kansas State, meanwhile, is 1-4 ATS in its last five conference games. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him throw for more than 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns as the Cyclones posted an 11-3 record, which included a 29-21 victory over Kansas State. SportsLine's model is backing Iowa State to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky: Under 61.5 points

Sam Houston featured one of college football's most suffocating defenses last season. The Bearkats gave up just 20.46 points per game a season ago, which ranked 20th in college football. Sam Houston gave up only 177 passing yards per game in 2024, the 13th-best mark in the nation. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky's offense sputtered down the stretch last season, scoring 21 points or fewer in the final five games. WKU will also be breaking in a new quarterback after Caden Veltkamp left for Florida Atlantic, and the Hilltoppers' top four pass catchers from a season ago are also not on the 2025 roster. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams will combine for 53 points, helping the Under hit in almost 70% of simulations.

Stanford +2.5 vs. Hawaii

Stanford won just three games last season, but the Cardinal return a plethora of experience on both sides of the ball. Running back Micah Ford averaged 4.1 yards per carry a season ago, and now he'll look to dissect a Hawaii defense that gave up 165.7 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 92nd in the country. Stanford is also 5-0 ATS in its last five games played in August, while Hawaii has lost four of its past five games played in August. SportsLine's model is backing Stanford to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations, identifying the Cardinal as one of its Week 0 college football best bets.

