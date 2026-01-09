The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which coincides perfectly with the College Football Playoff semifinals. Top-seeded Indiana faces No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the winner going on to face Miami in the national championship on Jan. 19. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Oregon vs. Indiana betting preview

Indiana remained unbeaten with a 38-3 blowout win over No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, as Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 14 of 16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Mendoza also led Indiana to a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, and it beat Oregon during the regular season.

The Ducks are in the CFP semifinals for the third time after beating James Madison and Texas Tech in a pair of blowout victories. They were held to a season-low 267 total yards against the Hoosiers in the regular season, as quarterback Dante Moore threw two interceptions. He has 3,280 yards and 28 touchdowns this year, but the Ducks are 3-point underdogs in the rematch against Indiana. The over/under for Friday's showdown is 50.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.