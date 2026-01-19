The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by wagering on No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 10 Miami in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night. The Hoosiers are favored by 8.5 points, according to the latest Indiana vs. Miami odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Indiana vs. Miami betting preview

Indiana has never played for a college football national championship, but its dramatic rebuild under head coach Curt Cignetti has put the Hoosiers in position to win their first title on Monday night. They have taken down multiple elite programs this season, including Ohio State, Oregon (twice) and Alabama. Their two playoff wins have come by a combined score of 94-25, ranked inside the top three nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has thrown eight touchdowns with just five incompletions in two CFP games, completing more than 86% of his passes. The Hoosiers are 5-0 against the spread against ranked teams this season. They are 7.5-point favorites against Miami, which gets to play for a championship at home.

The Hurricanes barely made the playoff field, but they have since picked up wins over No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Ole Miss. They held both Texas A&M and Ohio State scoreless in the first half. Quarterback Carson Beck might not have the eye-popping numbers of Mendoza, but he is a sixth-year veteran who has delivered clutch plays in late-game moments.

