The Saturday college football schedule is packed with rivalry games, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Top matchups on the slate include No. 19 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 10 Alabama at Auburn and No. 17 USC vs. UCLA. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday college football betting preview

There are important games taking place throughout the day, including No. 19 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET. It is the first-ever meeting where both programs are ranked, and Vanderbilt is still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. Tennessee has won six straight matchups in the rivalry and holds an 81-32-5 edge in the all-time series, and the Vols are 2.5-point home favorites in the Week 14 college football odds.

Later in the day, No. 10 Alabama travels to Auburn for the Iron Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET. Alabama can clinch a spot in the SEC title game with a win, which would likely secure a College Football Playoff berth as well. The Crimson Tide are 5.5-point road favorites against the Tigers, who have only won one conference game this season. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.