The 2025-26 College Football Playoff begins when No. 8 Oklahoma faces No. 9 Alabama in the first round at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Sooners are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Alabama odds. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Friday College Football Playoff betting preview

The eight-ranked Sooners and ninth-ranked Crimson Tide are squaring off for the second time this season, but Oklahoma gets to host the rematch after winning the first matchup. Friday's winner will head to the Rose Bowl to face No. 1 Indiana on Jan. 1. Oklahoma is riding a four-game winning streak and got extra rest after not qualifying for the SEC Championship.

Alabama used its bid to the conference title game to sneak past Notre Dame and earn a bid to the CFP, despite losing that game to Georgia. The Crimson Tide lost to the Bulldogs in a 28-7 final and barely beat Auburn in a 27-20 game at the end of the regular season. Oklahoma is a 1.5-point favorite in the College Football Playoff odds, while the over/under is 41. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.