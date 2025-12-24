The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face the California Golden Bears in the 2025 Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. ET, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. These teams have not met since 2016, when Cal rolled to a 51-31 win. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Hawaii Bowl betting preview

Hawaii opened its season with a win over Stanford, Cal's rival, setting the tone for an 8-4 campaign. The Rainbow Warriors won five of their final seven games, including a 27-7 win over Wyoming in their regular-season finale. Star quarterback Micah Alejado was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after throwing for 2,832 yards and 21 touchdowns, but top wide receiver Jackson Harris entered the transfer portal.

Cal clinched a winning season with a 38-35 upset over then-No. 21 SMU after losing to Stanford the previous week, which led to the firing of head coach Justin Wilcox. He was replaced by Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who is still with the Ducks during their College Football Playoff run.

The Golden Bears have a stud freshman quarterback of their own in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has racked up 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns to become the second quarterback in FBS history to start a career with 12 straight 200-yard games. Hawaii is a 1.5-point favorite in the Hawaii Bowl odds at bet365, while the over/under is 50.5.

