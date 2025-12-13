Saturday night's sports schedule is headlined by the LA Bowl and the NBA Cup semifinals, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Washington faces Boise State in the LA Cup at 8 p.m. ET, while the Thunder face the Spurs (9 p.m. ET) in an NBA Cup semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday college football betting preview

The first bowl game of the year has arrived, as Washington faces Boise State in the final edition of the LA Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Boise State is playing in a bowl game for the 22nd time in the last 27 seasons, and it returns to the LA Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The Broncos are 9.5-point underdogs against the Huskies, while the over/under is 53. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Saturday NBA Cup betting preview

The NBA Cup semifinals will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday night, starting with the Magic vs. Knicks at 5:30 p.m. ET. Orlando has a perfect record in the event, but it is a 5-point underdog against New York in the Saturday NBA odds. The winner of this semifinal will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Cup finals on Tuesday.

In the Western Conference, the Thunder are 11-point favorites against the Spurs, who will have Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup following a 12-game absence. Oklahoma City is riding a franchise-record 16-game winning streak, with those wins coming by an average of 20.8 points. The last three wins came by a combined 100 points, as the defending champions remain on track to set an NBA record for single-season victories (74). Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.