The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which coincides perfectly with the start of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year's Eve. No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 10 Miami in the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Buckeyes try to stay on track for back-to-back national titles. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

College football betting preview

Ohio State and Miami are meeting in a rematch of the 2002 BCS title game when the Buckeyes notched a 31-24 win in double overtime. That marked the first of three national titles for Ohio State this decade, with the latest coming last year. The Buckeyes had a 16-game winning streak snapped in a 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, while Miami notched a 10-3 win over Texas A&M in its first-round game.

The Hurricanes recorded seven sacks and nine tackles for loss against the Aggies, powered by ACC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Bain Jr. They are facing an Ohio State team that allowed six sacks against Indiana, but it is still one of the top offensive squads in the country. The Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites in the Wednesday college football odds at bet365, while the over/under is 40.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.