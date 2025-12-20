The 2025 College Football Playoff continues on Saturday night, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 5 Oregon faces No. 24 James Madison in the final game of the first round at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday College Football Playoff betting preview

The final game of the day features No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 24 James Madison at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Ducks listed as 21-point favorites. James Madison is in its fourth FBS season, and head coach Bob Chesney will be moving on to UCLA after the season ends. The Dukes, who won the Sun Belt Conference, are trying to overcome a big size and talent disparity in this matchup.

They joined Tulane as the two non-power conference teams in the College Football Playoff field. Oregon's lone loss this season came against now-No. 1 Indiana in October, but the Ducks responded with six straight victories, including five by double digits. Quarterback Dante Moore is expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.