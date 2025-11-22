The Saturday college football schedule features crucial matchups for multiple teams, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 20 Tennessee visits Florida for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, while Cincinnati hosts No. 11 BYU at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday college football betting preview

On Saturday night, No. 20 Tennessee is a 3-point road favorite against Florida in an SEC rivalry showdown. The Volunteers have not won in Gainesville since 2003, and they are likely already out of the College Football Playoff chase. Florida, which is playing under interim coach Billy Gonzales, is coming off a 34-24 loss to Ole Miss despite leading by four points at halftime.

No. 11 BYU visits Cincinnati in an 8 p.m. ET matchup in the Big 12, with the Cougars listed as 2.5-point road favorites. They bounced back from their lone loss of the season (vs. Texas Tech) with a 44-13 win over TCU last week, and they are currently in second place in the conference standings. Cincinnati got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has dropped back-to-back games to Utah and Arizona. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.