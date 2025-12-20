The College Football Playoff continues with a Saturday tripleheader, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 6 Ole Miss hosts No. 20 Tulane, while No. 5 Oregon plays No. 24 James Madison in a pair of games that have large point spreads. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday College Football Playoff betting preview

No. 6 Ole Miss did not allow head coach Lane Kiffin to stick around for the playoff, promoting defensive coordinator Pete Golding when Kiffin was hired by LSU. The Rebels are still 17.5-point favorites against Tulane, which is trying to extend coach Pete Golding's tenure. Golding was hired by Florida, but the Gators are allowing Golding to coach in the playoff.

The final game of the day features No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 24 James Madison at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Ducks listed as 21-point favorites. James Madison is in its fourth FBS season, and head coach Bob Chesney will be moving on to UCLA after the season ends. The Dukes, who won the Sun Belt Conference, are trying to overcome a big size and talent disparity in this matchup. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.