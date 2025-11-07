The Friday sports schedule features intriguing matchups in college football and college basketball, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 25 North Carolina hosts No. 19 Kansas in an early-season showdown on the hardwood, while No. 19 USC faces Northwestern on the gridiron. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Friday college football betting preview

Memphis has won eight of its first nine games this season, so the Tigers are squarely in the College Football Playoff chase heading into their matchup against Tulane on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. They are coming off a 38-14 win at Rice last Friday, while Tulane had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 48-26 loss to UTSA last week. Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite at bet365, and the over/under is 54. Another 9 p.m. ET kickoff features No. 19 USC vs. Northwestern in a Big Ten showdown. The Trojans, who are also still alive for a College Football Playoff bid and have one of the nation's top offenses, are 14-point favorites. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Friday college basketball betting preview

There are 10 ranked college basketball teams in action on Friday night, with two of them going head-to-head when No. 25 North Carolina faces No. 19 Kansas at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams have been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 every year since 2006, but Kansas received its lowest ranking since 2008-09 while North Carolina received its lowest since 2005-06. Both teams cruised to blowout wins in their respective season openers, and the Tar Heels are 2.5-point home favorites in the Friday college basketball odds. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.