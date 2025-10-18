There are top-25 showdowns littered throughout Saturday's college football schedule, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The action culminates with a pair of mouth-watering showdowns in primetime: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee and No. 13 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 USC. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday college football betting preview

There are three ranked vs. ranked matchups beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET or later, including No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have won five consecutive games since their season-opening loss to Florida State, and they are 9.5-point favorites for Saturday's rivalry game in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is one of three teams unbeaten in SEC play, with all three of its wins coming against top-20 teams.

No. 13 Notre Dame hosts No. 20 USC at 7:30 p.m. ET as well, with the Fighting Irish listed as 10.5-point favorites. USC took down then-No. 15 Michigan last week, but this line has been moving towards Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are riding a four-game winning streak and have allowed just 27 total points across their last three outings.

Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.