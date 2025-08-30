The Week 1 college football schedule wastes no time giving college football bettors games of serious consequence and its an ideal time to break out BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. There are a handful of ranked matchups, but none more consequential than Ohio State vs. Texas. The Buckeyes are the defending national champions and ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 while Texas was also in the CFP last season and check in at No. 1 in the preseason polls.

Best Week 1 college football picks:

Under 47.5 in Ohio State vs. Texas (-105)

Alabama -13.5 vs. Florida State (-115)



California money line (+105) vs. Oregon State

Ohio State vs. Texas: Under 47.5 points (-105)

These were two of the top three defenses in the country last season in yards allowed and both teams have plenty of talent back. Texas has a preseason All-American at every level, with Colin Simmons at edge, Anthony Hill Jr. at linebacker and Michael Taaffe in the secondary. Meanwhile, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs might be the best player in the country regardless of position. Arch Manning and Julian Sayin will have their work cut out with both of these teams hoping to set a physical tone, which is why the model says the under hits 57% of the time.

Alabama -13.5 vs. FSU (-115)

We're only a couple of seasons removed from this game being a potential national championship preview like Ohio State vs. Texas. Now it's only one step above being a loser-goes-home match with Kalen DeBoer coming into the season atop a warm seat after failing to guide Alabama to 10 wins for the first time since 2007 while Mike Norvell's is red-hot coming off a 2-10 season. Ultimately, Alabama has a pretty clear talent advantage despite a solid showing by FSU in the transfer portal, and if DeBoer gets his quarterback room right, the Crimson Tide could easily find their way back to the CFP. Alabama covers in 58% of SportsLine's simulations.

California money line vs. Oregon State (+105)

Justin Wilcox's first eight years at the helm in Berkley have yielded four bowl appearances and the Golden Bears have been generally competitive even when they are shuffling along at around .500. However, Cal drew a path of little resistance from the ACC schedulers this year and there's potential for an awakening in 2025 if it can start off with a win here. This was the second-best scoring defense in the conference last season and Wilcox should be able to scheme up stops this year too. Meanwhile, Oregon State still has a year to wait until the Pac-12 is reimagined and has had trouble recruiting as an independent. The model predicts that Cal wins in 52% of simulations, making this a steal at plus-money.

