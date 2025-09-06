The Week 2 college football schedule might not have the top-10 matchups of Week 1, but there are still plenty of high-profile game and its another great week to take advantage of BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. No. 15 Michigan will visit No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday and it's a potential star-making opportunity for quarterbacks Bryce Underwood of the Wolverines and John Mateer of the Sooners. Mateer and Oklahoma are favored by 5.5 at home in the latest Week 2 college football odds while the over/under is 43.5 points.

Other notable Week 2 college football matchups will be Duke hosting No. 12 Illinois (-2.5) and the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy as No. 16 Iowa State (-3.5) hosts Iowa for an in-state rivalry game.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Best Week 2 college football picks:

Duke money line vs. Illinois (+130)



Western Michigan vs. North Texas: Over 59.5 points (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 2 college football parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +738 (risk $100 to win $738). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Michigan +5.5 vs. Oklahoma (-118)

Both programs made enormous quarterback acquisitions this past offseason with the hope of getting back into the College Football Playoff. Michigan signed No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood and named him the starter as a true freshman while Oklahoma landed Washington State transfer John Mateer in the portal. Both played well in their first week at the helm, but the running games of each respective offense might be the difference here. Michigan rushed for 202 yards to support Underwood while Oklahoma could only managed 103 yards on 32 carries against Illinois State. The model has the Wolverines covering in 62% of simulations.

Duke money line vs. Illinois (+105)

The Fighting Illini won 10 games last year and Bret Bielema has built one of the top defensive fronts in the country. However, Duke was also a surprise with nine wins in Manny Diaz's first season at the helm and Tulane transfer Darian Mensah looks like a potential game-changer at quarterback. He went 27-for-34 for 389 yards and three scores in a Week 1 win over Elon and was the most efficient passer in the AAC last year as a freshman. This is a tough test on the road early for an Illinois squad with CFP aspirations and the model predicts its one that the Illini will not pass, with Duke winning outright 56% of the time.

Western Michigan vs. North Texas: Over 56.5 points (-110)

The Broncos and Mean Green both went bowling last year, but chose to open up their 2025 seasons in different style. Western Michigan visited Michigan State and lost 23-6 while North Texas beat Lamar 51-0. In a more evenly matched game, expect the Broncos to show improvement offensively and for the Mean Green offense to come back to earth. The bigger issue here for both teams will be the defense, as Western Michigan ranked 107th in points allowed per game (31.3) while North Texas ranked 119th (34.2). The model predicts that these two teams combine for 69 points on average and that the over hits in 70% of simulations.

