Saturday's college football schedule is headlined by the 2025 SEC Championship and 2025 Big Ten Championship, and the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama is at 4 p.m. ET, while No. 1 Ohio State faces No. 2 Indiana at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Saturday college football betting preview

Georgia and Alabama met in late September, when the Crimson Tide picked up a 24-21 road win for their biggest victory of the season. They have not cemented their spot in the College Football Playoff field heading into their rematch in the SEC Championship, while the Bulldogs have won eight straight games and are safely in the field. Georgia is a 2-point favorite in the college football odds at BetMGM, while the over/under is 48.

Ohio State and Indiana are unbeaten heading into the Big Ten title game on Saturday night, making it the biggest game of the day. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers are battling for the top overall seed in the College Football Playoff along with the conference title. Ohio State is a 4-point favorite, and the Heisman Trophy could be decided between quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and Julian Sayin (Ohio State).

Bet on Saturday college football games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously, and the sportsbook offers tools and resources to bettors to assist with this, like a live chat feature and gaming limits. BetMGM also shares contact information to helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.