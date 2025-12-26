Sports fans recovering from Friday from the holiday smorgasbord can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. There are nine NBA games on Friday's schedule, including Heat vs. Hawks (-2.5) and 76ers vs. Bulls (-1.5), and three college bowl games, including FIU vs. UTSA (-5.5) in the First Responders Bowl. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on NBA and NCAA football games on Friday:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page to view all the terms and conditions for both offers.

Best bets for Friday

The NBA's marquee teams took the spotlight on Christmas Day, but the Friday NBA schedule features some intriguing matchups that could matter down the line. The Miami Heat (15-15) visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-16), with both teams hoping to make playoff pushes in the Eastern Conference this season. Both teams are within 2.5 games of the Orlando Magic for first place in the Southeast Division. The Heat are banged up, with Tyler Herro out and Bam Adebayo listed as questionable, and have lost eight of their past nine. The Hawks have won just two of their past 10. Jalen Johnson has been rolling for Atlanta, averaging 23.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists. but the Hawks are just 5-9 at home. The Heat are 5-10 away from Miami, so Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model has Miami covering in 59% of simulations, earning the pick an A grade.

The Chicago Bulls host the Philadelphia 76ers in another East battle, with the Bulls favored by 1.5 but the Sixers covering in 60% of the model's simulations.

The NHL and college basketball have one more day off, and the NFL cranks back up Saturday, so college football bowl games are the only other options for sports fans Friday. The three bowl games feature Central Michigan vs. Northwestern (-10.5) in the GameAbove Sports Bowl, New Mexico vs. Minnesota (-1.5) in the Rate Bowl and Florida International vs. UTSA in the First Responders Bowl. FIU (7-5) tied for fourth in Conference USA and has won four straight games, while UTSA tied for sixth in C-USA at 6-6. Both teams have been hit by players entering the transfer portal, but there could be offensive fireworks, with UTSA favored by 5.5 and the Over/Under set at 60.5 points. The model has the RoadRunners winning by 13 and covering the 5.5 points in 63% of simulations.

Bet Heat-Hawks and more NBA and college football bowl games at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM promotes responsible gaming, offering tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits for users. The platform has live chat functionality for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also offers contact information for helplines for those who require additional assistance.