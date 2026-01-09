It's Oregon vs. Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night, and the winner will face Miami on their turf at Hard Rock Stadium in the Jan. 19 national championship game. Friday's huge matchup is the perfect time to use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The Indiana vs. Oregon Peach Bowl semifinal kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The Hoosiers are 3-point favorites in the latest odds at BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana CFP semifinal on Jan. 9

The first semifinal Thursday night was an instant classic, with Miami and Ole Miss battling to the final second before the Hurricanes prevailed. This one has the potential to be just as thrilling, a matchup of two of the nation's top teams on both sides of the ball. The quarterbacks will draw a lot of attention, with Indiana Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza facing Oregon's dangerous Dante Moore. Mendoza accounted for 32 touchdowns, including six rushing TDs, and Moore was responsible for 30. Both topped 3,000 passing yards for offenses that ranked in the nation's top 10 in scoring. The Hoosiers (14-0) are third in FBS in averaging 41.6 points per game, while Oregon (13-1) averages 38 (ninth). Indiana beat the Ducks 30-20 when the teams met in October, and the SportsLine Projection Model has this one going Over the 48.5-point total in 59% of its simulations. Both teams are in the top 20 in the nation in rushing, with Roman Hemby (1,007 yards) and Kaelon Black (898) leading IU and Noah Whittington (829) pacing Oregon.

Both teams are equally solid on the defensive side and showed that in their quarterfinal victories. The Ducks shut out high-powered Texas Tech in a 23-0 victory, while the Hoosiers cruised past Alabama 38-3. Indiana is second in the nation in scoring defense (10.3 points per game), while Oregon allows 15.1 points (sixth). The Hoosiers are much better at pressuring the quarterback, with 42 sacks on the season, tied for fifth in FBS, while the Ducks have 29 (69th). Indiana is plus-9 in turnover margin, tied for best in the nation, with 26 takeaways. Oregon is plus-5, with four more turnovers than IU. Moore threw two interceptions and Mendoza had one in their October meeting, and Moore was sacked six times. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Ducks covering in 54% of simulations and winning outright 45% of the time as +152 underdogs, providing value at these odds.

