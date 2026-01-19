The college football national title is on the line Monday, and fans can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, depending on where they are located. Miami faces Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Hoosiers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Indiana odds. Click here to sign up for BetMGM and get bonus bets for the College Football Playoff National Championship:

Best bets for CFP National Championship

The Hurricanes have crashed the college football championship party after edging their way in as an at-large team, but their defense has gotten them this far. Indiana is one of the nation's best on both sides of the ball and remains undefeated. The Hoosiers (15-0) have never been close to this level, while Miami (13-2) is seeking its sixth national title but first since 2001. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza leads an IU offense that is second in FBS in scoring at 42.6 points per game, while Carson Beck's Miami unit averages 31.6 (31st). Miami's strength is on the defensive side, where Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor lead a front that has an FBS-high 47 sacks. Still, Indiana yielded just 11.1 points per game, second-fewest in the nation, while Miami gave up 14 (fifth). One of the keys will be how UM can get to Mendoza and possibly rattle a quarterback who completed 86% of his passes over the first two playoff games -- a 56-22 victory against Oregon and 38-3 rout of Alabama. Miami stifled Texas A&M in their playoff opener, beat Ohio State 24-14 then won a 31-27 shootout with Ole Miss in the semifinal.

Both teams have looked locked in for their playoff runs, with Indiana dominating on both sides of the ball and Miami's defense wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. Indiana has the clear edge at quarterback, but UM's Carson Beck is experienced and running back Mark Fletcher has 395 rushing yards in the three playoff games. IU's Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby have 304 rushing yards combined over their two playoff matchups. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Hurricanes covering the spread in 53% of simulations, and it sees some value in them as a +270 money line underdogs, as they win outright 36% of the time, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

