Best bets for Miami vs. Ole Miss College Football Playoff on Jan. 8

Two at-large teams will face off for a trip to the national championship when Miami and Ole Miss meet in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday. The Hurricanes were effectively the final team to be selected into the CFP, and their inclusion was a cause of some controversy given they leaped over Notre Dame after all the conference title games concluded despite both teams being off that weekend. Miami has shown that its inclusion was worth it as the Hurricanes took down Texas A&M in College Station before shocking the Ohio State Buckeyes, last year's champs, in the quarterfinal round.

As for Ole Miss, the Rebels' run has been quite the story for a completely different reason. Longtime head coach Lane Kiffin left Oxford for LSU shortly before the CFP began, and he wasn't allowed to coach the team in the playoff. Ole Miss promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to full-time head coach, and he's off to a perfect 2-0 start to his head coaching career after a blowout win over Tulane in the first round and a thrilling upset win over Georgia in the quarterfinal. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been excellent for the Rebels in the CFP with five total touchdowns and nearly 700 yards of offense over the last two weeks. He'll be tasked with leading the Rebels against a Hurricanes defense that's allowed just 17 points in the CFP so far.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is backing the Rebels on the money line. Ole Miss wins outright in 47% of simulations at plus money, returning value at these odds.

