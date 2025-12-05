Four college football conference title games will take place on Friday, and bettors can wager on these games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. One of Friday's top games is in the American Athletic Conference, where Tulane and North Texas square off. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Friday, Dec. 5

All eyes will be on the AAC Championship Game between 11-1 North Texas and 10-2 Tulane. A few years ago, this would be just another conference title game. But with the CFP expanding to 12 teams, one of those 12 spots is reserved for a top Group of Five conference winner. These two sides are both ranked in the top 25 of the latest CFP rankings, so in all likelihood, the winner of Friday's title bout will make the CFP as the 11 or 12 seed. What makes this matchup especially interesting is both head coaches have one foot out the door, with UNT's Eric Morris set to take over at Oklahoma State and Tulane's Jon Sumrall heading to Florida to coach the Gators. One of these two will leave their school on an especially high note with an AAC championship and CFP berth, both of which will be decided Friday night. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is backing the Green Wave on the money line as they win in 45% of simulations at plus money.

On the ice, two division leaders square off Friday night when the Anaheim Ducks host the Washington Capitals. The Ducks are 16-10-1, good for 33 points and a first-place spot atop the Pacific Division. They started hot and have cooled a bit of late, having gone 5-5-0 over their last 10 games. The Capitals are back atop the Metropolitan Division after a slow start, and they're red hot, having won nine of their last 10 to get to 17-9-2 for 36 points in the standings. Washington had the best record in the Eastern Conference a year ago but fell in the second round of the playoffs to Carolina. The Ducks cover in 71% of the model's simulations.

Bet on Tulane-North Texas, Capitals-Ducks and other top games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously, and the sportsbook offers tools and resources to bettors to assist with this, like a live chat feature and gaming limits. BetMGM also shares contact information to helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.