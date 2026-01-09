Miami awaits the winner of Friday's Oregon vs. Indiana College Football Playoff semifinal, and bettors can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Indiana vs. Oregon kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Hoosiers are 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions for both promotions.

Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana CFP semifinal on Jan. 9

Fans can only hope that Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal is as riveting as Thursday's Fiesta Bowl, where Miami and Ole Miss traded blows until the very end. Now the Hurricanes await the winner of Oregon vs. Indiana, which has the potential to be just as thrilling. It starts with the quarterbacks, with Indiana Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza facing off with Oregon's Dante Moore. Mendoza is fourth in FBS in completion percentage (72.3) and has 3,172 passing yards while accounting for 32 touchdowns, six on the ground. Moore has thrown for 3,280 yards and accounted for 30 TDs. Both teams are in the top 10 in the nation in scoring, with Indiana (14-0) third at 41.6 points per game and Oregon (13-1) ninth at 38 per contest. These teams also can run the ball, as both are in the top 20 in rushing, with Oregon boasting three players with more than 500 rushing yards and the Hoosiers having two that topped 800. The teams combine for 50 points when they met last October, a 30-20 Hoosiers victory that helped spark their storybook run. The Over/Under is set at 48.5, and the SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 59% of its simulations.

Both teams are equally solid on the defensive side and showed that in their quarterfinal victories. The Ducks shut out high-powered Texas Tech in a 23-0 victory, while the Hoosiers cruised past Alabama 38-3. Indiana is second in the nation in scoring defense (10.3 points per game), while Oregon allows 15.1 points (sixth). The Hoosiers are much better at pressuring the quarterback, with 42 sacks on the season, tied for fifth in FBS, while the Ducks have 29 (69th). Indiana is plus-9 in turnover margin, tied for best in the nation, with 26 takeaways. Oregon is plus-5, with four more turnovers than IU. Moore threw two interceptions and Mendoza had one in their October meeting, and Moore was sacked six times. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Ducks covering in 54% of simulations and winning outright 45% of the time as +152 underdogs, providing value at these odds.

Bet on the College Football Playoff and more at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers multiple ways to help bettors, including a live chat feature, gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. BetMGM also offers contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.