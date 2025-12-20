Saturday's College Football Playoff slate concludes with No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 24 James Madison, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. The Ducks vs. Dukes game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET in Eugene, Oregon. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's games:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review page for a full list of terms and conditions for both offers.

Saturday College Football Playoff betting preview

Oregon and James Madison will meet in the final game of the day, as the Dukes make their inaugural CFP appearance in their fourth FBS season. They are losing head coach Bob Chesney to UCLA after the season, while Oregon is rolling under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks are 21-point favorites in the Saturday college football odds at BetMGM, and the over/under is 45.5.

The Ducks are riding a six-game winning streak entering this first-round game, including a 26-14 win at Washington in their regular-season finale. James Madison has not lost since the second week of the regular season, when it fell to Louisville in a 28-14 final. The Dukes took down Troy in the Sun Belt title game. Bet on College Football Playoff games at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. BetMGM's platforms have live chat features for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and there are contact information for helplines for those who need more assistance.